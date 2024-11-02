Lightning at Jets projected lineups

LIGHTNING (7-4-0) at JETS (10-1-0)
3 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN3, FDSNSUN
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Conor Geekie
Michael Eyssimont -- Nick Paul -- Mitchell Chaffee
Zemgus Girgensons -- Luke Glendening -- Cam Atkinson
Victor Hedman -- J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Darren Raddysh
Injured: None
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley -- Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Haydn Fleury, David Gustafsson
Injured: None
Status report
The Lightning practiced Saturday with the same lines they used in a 5-3 loss at the Minnesota Wild on Friday. ... Other than Hellebuyck starting, the Jets will dress the same lineup they used in a 6-2 win at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday.