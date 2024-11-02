Lightning at Jets projected lineups

LIGHTNING (7-4-0) at JETS (10-1-0)

3 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN3, FDSNSUN

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Conor Geekie

Michael Eyssimont -- Nick Paul -- Mitchell Chaffee

Zemgus Girgensons -- Luke Glendening -- Cam Atkinson

Victor Hedman -- J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Darren Raddysh

Injured: None

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Haydn Fleury, David Gustafsson

Injured: None

Status report

The Lightning practiced Saturday with the same lines they used in a 5-3 loss at the Minnesota Wild on Friday. ... Other than Hellebuyck starting, the Jets will dress the same lineup they used in a 6-2 win at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday.

