Lightning score 4 in 3rd, surge past Golden Knights

Dominic James had a goal and two assists for his first three NHL points for Tampa Bay (7-5-2), which trailed 2-0 after one period but rallied for its sixth win in the past seven games. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 29 saves.

Ivan Barbashev had two goals and an assist, and Mitch Marner had a goal and two assists for Vegas (7-3-3), which has alternated wins and losses for its past five games. Carl Lindbom made 21 saves.

Kucherov gave Tampa Bay its first lead of the game at 3-2 at 2:48 of the third period, finishing a cross-ice feed from Oliver Bjorkstrand as the power play ended.

Marner tied the game 3-3 at 3:37 when his shot from below the blue line deflected in off Victor Hedman’s stick.

Hagel reclaimed the lead for Tampa Bay at 4-3 at 4:12 by chipping in a loose puck from the top of the crease.

Kucherov extended the lead to 5-3 at 14:13 on the power play with a one-timer from the right circle.

Hagel added the empty-net goal at 19:13 for the 6-3 final.

Barbashev opened the scoring at 7:25 of the first period, recovering a Noah Hanifin rebound and putting it into the net to make it 1-0.

He added his second goal of the game to make it 2-0 at 15:53 after a tic-tac-toe play from Marner and Jack Eichel. The forward scored Vegas’ goal in a 1-0 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday.

Gage Goncalves cut it to 2-1 with a wrist shot from the low slot following a Hanifin turnover behind the goal line 36 seconds into the second period.

James tied the game 2-2 at 3:28 with a wrist shot into a wide-open net after Lindblom lost an edge trying to recover following a J.J. Moser shot. It was his first NHL goal and point in his eighth game.