Lightning at Golden Knights projected lineups

LIGHTNING (6-5-2) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (7-2-3)
10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, The Spot, TVAS, SN360
Lightning projected lineup
Brandon Hagel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Gage Goncalves
Oliver Bjorkstrand -- Dominic James -- Pontus Holmberg
Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde
Victor Hedman -- J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak
Charle-Edouard D'Astous -- Emil Lilleberg
Max Crozier
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Jack Finley, Darren Raddysh
Injured: Nick Paul (upper body)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel – Mitch Marner
Brett Howden -- William Karlsson -- Reilly Smith
Brandon Saad-- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Cole Reinhardt -- Colton Sissons -- Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin-- Zach Whitecloud
Jeremy Lauzon -- Kaedan Korczak
Carl Lindblom
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Ben Hutton
Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), Mark Stone (upper body)
Status report
The Lightning could dress the same skaters as they did in a 3-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday when they used 11 forwards and seven defensemen. ... The Golden Knights will use new forward lines. … Marner will play on the top line alongside Eichel; Howden moves to left wing on the second line with Saad on the third line with Hertl and Dorofeyev.