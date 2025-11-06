Lightning at Golden Knights projected lineups

LIGHTNING (6-5-2) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (7-2-3)

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, The Spot, TVAS, SN360

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Gage Goncalves

Oliver Bjorkstrand -- Dominic James -- Pontus Holmberg

Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde

Victor Hedman -- J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Charle-Edouard D'Astous -- Emil Lilleberg

Max Crozier

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Jack Finley, Darren Raddysh

Injured: Nick Paul (upper body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel – Mitch Marner

Brett Howden -- William Karlsson -- Reilly Smith

Brandon Saad-- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Cole Reinhardt -- Colton Sissons -- Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin-- Zach Whitecloud

Jeremy Lauzon -- Kaedan Korczak

Carl Lindblom

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Ben Hutton

Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), Mark Stone (upper body)

Status report

The Lightning could dress the same skaters as they did in a 3-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday when they used 11 forwards and seven defensemen. ... The Golden Knights will use new forward lines. … Marner will play on the top line alongside Eichel; Howden moves to left wing on the second line with Saad on the third line with Hertl and Dorofeyev.