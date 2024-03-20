Coach’s Challenge: TBL @ VGK – 18:51 of the Third Period

Challenge Initiated By: Vegas

Type of Review: Missed Game Stoppage Event – High-Sticking the Puck

Result: Original call is upheld – Goal Tampa Bay

Explanation: There was no conclusive evidence to show Nikita Kucherov’s stick touched the puck above the normal height of his shoulders prior to his goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 80.1, which states in part, “Batting the puck above the normal height of the shoulders with a stick is prohibited. When a puck is struck with a high stick and subsequently comes into the possession and control of a player from the offending team (including the player who made contact with the puck), either directly or deflected off any player or official, there shall be a whistle.”