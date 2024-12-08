Kucherov gets 3 points in return, Lightning top Canucks

Jake Guentzel scored the winning goal on a power play at 16:04 of the third period after a backdoor pass from Kucherov deflected in off him.

Brayden Point scored into an empty net with 18 seconds left for the 4-2 final, giving him two goals and two assists, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves for the Lightning (14-9-2), who have won three of their past four games.

Quinn Hughes returned after being bloodied by a high stick to score a goal and Kevin Lankinen made 28 saves for the Canucks (14-8-4), who lost in regulation for the first time in five games (3-1-1).

Hughes missed almost 12 minutes after a high stick from Brandon Hagel left a pool of blood on the ice 55 seconds into the first period but returned wearing a full-face shield and put the Canucks ahead 1-0 at 16:08.

Pius Suter won an offensive zone draw back to Hughes and the defenseman skated down the left wing almost to the goal line before spinning back and to the top of the left circle for a backhand that beat a screened Vasilevskiy blocker side.

Tampa Bay tied it 1-1 at 4:40 of the second period after Ryan McDonagh skated into a loose puck above the left face-off dot and passed cross ice, stranding Lankinen and leaving Kucherov with an open net from the right dot.

Point scored the 2-1 goal on a power play at 6:29 from the left dot after a one-touch pass from Kucherov at the right dot similarly stranded Lankinen.

Kiefer Sherwood tied it 2-2 at 4:52 of the third period, one-timing a pass from Tyler Myers below the goal under Vasilevskiy from just above the crease.