Kucherov gets 3 points in return, Lightning top Canucks

Forward missed 2 games with undisclosed injury; Point has 2 goals, 2 assists for Tampa Bay

Lightning at Canucks | Recap

By Kevin Woodley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

VANCOUVER -- Nikita Kucherov had a goal and two assists in his return from missing two games with an undisclosed injury to help the Tampa Bay Lightning defeat the Vancouver Canucks 4-2 at Rogers Arena on Sunday.

Jake Guentzel scored the winning goal on a power play at 16:04 of the third period after a backdoor pass from Kucherov deflected in off him.

Brayden Point scored into an empty net with 18 seconds left for the 4-2 final, giving him two goals and two assists, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves for the Lightning (14-9-2), who have won three of their past four games.

Quinn Hughes returned after being bloodied by a high stick to score a goal and Kevin Lankinen made 28 saves for the Canucks (14-8-4), who lost in regulation for the first time in five games (3-1-1).

Hughes missed almost 12 minutes after a high stick from Brandon Hagel left a pool of blood on the ice 55 seconds into the first period but returned wearing a full-face shield and put the Canucks ahead 1-0 at 16:08.

Pius Suter won an offensive zone draw back to Hughes and the defenseman skated down the left wing almost to the goal line before spinning back and to the top of the left circle for a backhand that beat a screened Vasilevskiy blocker side.

Tampa Bay tied it 1-1 at 4:40 of the second period after Ryan McDonagh skated into a loose puck above the left face-off dot and passed cross ice, stranding Lankinen and leaving Kucherov with an open net from the right dot.

Point scored the 2-1 goal on a power play at 6:29 from the left dot after a one-touch pass from Kucherov at the right dot similarly stranded Lankinen.

Kiefer Sherwood tied it 2-2 at 4:52 of the third period, one-timing a pass from Tyler Myers below the goal under Vasilevskiy from just above the crease.

Latest News

NHL Buzz: Kucherov returns from injury for Lightning against Canucks

Sorokin makes 29 saves, Islanders edge Senators

Burns, Staal prove experts at Hurricanes throwback toy guessing game

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Trouba traded to Ducks by Rangers for Vaakanainen

Bjorkstrand has 4 points, Kraken hold off Rangers

NHL On Tap: MacKinnon of Avalanche tries to regain scoring lead against Devils 

Shesterkin signs 8-year, $92 million contract with Rangers

Mrazek sidelined for Blackhawks with groin injury

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Navy SEALs participate in charity game against Bruins alumni

NHL Morning Skate for Dec. 8

McDavid, Oilers hold off Blues to stay hot

Kempe has goal, assist, lifts Kings past Wild for 5th straight win

4 Nations Face-Off top stories debated by NHL.com writers

Ullmark makes 37 saves, Senators defeat Predators

Wilson scores twice in 3rd, helps Capitals rally past Canadiens

Makar helps Avalanche defeat Red Wings