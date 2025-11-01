Lightning at Mammoth projected lineups

LIGHTNING (5-4-2) at MAMMOTH (8-3-0)

3:30 p.m. ET; The Spot, Utah16, NHLN, SN, TVAS

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Curtis Douglas

Oliver Bjorkstrand -- Dominic James -- Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg

Victor Hedman -- J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Charle-Edouard D'Astous

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Jack Finley, Darren Raddysh

Injured: Max Crozier (lower body), Nick Paul (upper body)

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

JJ Peterka -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Michael Carcone

Kailer Yamamoto -- Kevin Stenlund -- Brandon Tanev

Mikhail Sergachev -- Dmitri Simashev

Nate Schmidt -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Olli Maatta

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Liam O’Brien, Kevin Rooney

Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)

Status report

Paul, a forward, traveled to Utah but will not play during the Lightning’s three game road trip, said coach Jon Cooper, who added that Paul’s status will change to day to day after the road trip. ... Yamamoto replaces O’Brien, a forward, after not dressing for a 6-3 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.