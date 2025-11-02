Guentzel breaks tie in 3rd, Lightning edge Mammoth for 5th straight win

Forward scores at 12:06, also gets assist; Utah drops 2nd consecutive after winning 7 in row

TBL at UTA | Recap

By Matt Komma
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SALT LAKE CITY -- Jake Guentzel broke a tie midway through the third period and had an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning won their fifth straight game with a 4-2 victory against the Utah Mammoth at Delta Center on Sunday.

Brandon Hagel extended his goal streak to four games, and Yanni Gourde and Anthony Cirelli also scored for the Lightning (6-4-2), who began the season 1-4-2. Jonas Johansson made 25 saves.

Lawson Crouse and Kailer Yamamoto scored for the Mammoth (8-4-0), who lost their second straight game following a seven-game winning streak. Ian Cole had two assists, and Karel Vejmelka made 22 saves.

It was Utah’s first home loss of the season (4-1-0).

Crouse gave the Mammoth a 1-0 lead at 5:55 of the first period, beating Johansson on the blocker side on a breakaway.

Gourde tied it 1-1 at 15:17, scoring off a feed from Emil Lilleberg.

Cirelli gave Tampa Bay a 2-1 lead at 2:47 of the second period, firing a one-timer past Vejmelka off a pass from Guentzel.

Yamamoto tied it 2-2 at 2:21 of the third period, beating Johansson on the blocker side off an assist from Ian Cole.

Guentzel put the Lightning back ahead 3-2 at 12:06, skating the puck out from behind the net and beating Vejmelka blocker side.

Hagel scored an empty-net goal at 19:44 for the 4-2 final.

