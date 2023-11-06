Lightning at Maple Leafs

Status Report

Motte is expected to return after missing the past 10 games with an upper-body injury sustained Oct. 10 in a 5-3 win against the Nashville Predators. ... Robertson was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Monday and will make his season debut. ... Pontus Holmberg, a forward, was assigned to Toronto of the AHL. ... Benoit will make his season debut. ... McCabe, a defenseman who has missed the past four games, is “getting closer” according to coach Sheldon Keefe but will not play.