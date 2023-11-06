Lightning at Maple Leafs
Lightning projected lineup
Alex Barre-Boulet -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel – Brayden Point -- Michael Eyssimont
Steven Stamkos -- Nick Paul -- Conor Sheary
Tanner Jeannot -- Luke Glendening -- Tyler Motte
Victor Hedman -- Erik Cernak
Mikhail Sergachev -- Darren Raddysh
Calvin de Haan -- Nick Perbix
Jonas Johansson
Matt Tomkins
Scratched: Haydn Fleury, Austin Watson, Zach Bogosian
Injured: Andrei Vasilevskiy (back)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner
Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Nicholas Robertson -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok
Noah Gregor -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie
Mark Giordano -- John Klingberg
William Lagesson -- Simon Benoit
Ilya Samsonov
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Max Lajoie
Injured: Connor Timmins (lower body), Jake McCabe (groin), Timothy Liljegren (lower body)
Status Report
Motte is expected to return after missing the past 10 games with an upper-body injury sustained Oct. 10 in a 5-3 win against the Nashville Predators. ... Robertson was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Monday and will make his season debut. ... Pontus Holmberg, a forward, was assigned to Toronto of the AHL. ... Benoit will make his season debut. ... McCabe, a defenseman who has missed the past four games, is “getting closer” according to coach Sheldon Keefe but will not play.