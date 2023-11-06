Latest News

Lightning hoping Vasilevskiy returns before December

Q. Hughes, Talbot, McTavish 3 Stars of Week

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Andersen evaluated for undisclosed medical issue

On Tap: Matthews tries to maintain torrid scoring pace

Women in Hockey Columbus Blue Jackets Andee Cochren

Connor Bedard watch November 6 to November 12

Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 4

NHL Global Fan Tour to visit Stockholm from Nov. 15-19

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Devils utilizing 'next-man-up mentality’ during Jack Hughes' absence

Ducks score 4 in 3rd, end Golden Knights' point streak at 12

Pierre Lacroix to enter Hockey Hall of Fame as Builder

Lacroix character, dedication led to Hall honor, son says

Laila Edwards to make history for US women's national team

Blackhawks Bedard Coyotes Cooley among best rookies in Central 

NHL national television schedule for week of November 6-12

Devils win 1st game without Jack Hughes against Blackhawks

Lightning at Maple Leafs

LIGHTNING (5-3-3) AT MAPLE LEAFS (5-4-2)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, NHLN, BSSUN

Lightning projected lineup

Alex Barre-Boulet -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel – Brayden Point -- Michael Eyssimont

Steven Stamkos -- Nick Paul -- Conor Sheary

Tanner Jeannot -- Luke Glendening -- Tyler Motte

Victor Hedman -- Erik Cernak

Mikhail Sergachev -- Darren Raddysh

Calvin de Haan -- Nick Perbix

Jonas Johansson

Matt Tomkins

Scratched: Haydn Fleury, Austin Watson, Zach Bogosian

Injured: Andrei Vasilevskiy (back)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner

Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Nicholas Robertson -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok 

Noah Gregor -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie

Mark Giordano -- John Klingberg

William Lagesson -- Simon Benoit

Ilya Samsonov

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Max Lajoie

Injured: Connor Timmins (lower body), Jake McCabe (groin), Timothy Liljegren (lower body)

Status Report

Motte is expected to return after missing the past 10 games with an upper-body injury sustained Oct. 10 in a 5-3 win against the Nashville Predators. ... Robertson was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Monday and will make his season debut. ... Pontus Holmberg, a forward, was assigned to Toronto of the AHL. ... Benoit will make his season debut. ... McCabe, a defenseman who has missed the past four games, is “getting closer” according to coach Sheldon Keefe but will not play.