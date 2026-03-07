Lightning at Maple Leafs projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

LIGHTNING (38-18-4) at MAPLE LEAFS (27-25-11) 

7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, NHLN, The Spot

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Oliver Bjorkstrand - Anthony Cirelli -- Brandon Hagel

Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg

Scott Sabourin -- Connor Geekie -- Corey Perry 

J.J. Moser -- Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Victor Hedman -- Charle-Edouard D'Astous

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Emil Lilleberg, Declan Carlile

Injured: Gage Goncalves (undisclosed), Dominic James (lower body), Nick Paul (lower body), Max Crozier (core muscle)

Maple Leafs projected lineup 

Matias Maccelli -- Auston Matthews -- William Nylander

Matthew Knies -- John Tavares -- Easton Cowan

Nicholas Robertson -- Max Domi -- Dakota Joshua

Steven Lorentz  -- Jacob Quillan -- Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Simon Benoit -- Troy Stecher

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll 

Scratched: Philippe Myers

Injured: Chris Tanev (groin)

Status report

Perry will play after arriving in Toronto from Los Angeles at 4 a.m. local time; he was acquired by the Lightning for his second tenure with Tampa Bay in a trade with the Kings on Friday. ... Ekman-Larsson will return to the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past two game for roster management purposes.

Latest News

NHL Status Report: Larkin day to day, out for Red Wings on Sunday

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL On Tap: Perry to debut for Lightning against Maple Leafs

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for upcoming games

Murray, longtime analyst, former Blackhawks forward, dies at 63

'NHL Fantasy Stars' picks, lineups, strategy

McCarron has goal, assist in debut, Wild defeat Golden Knights

Thomas scores 2nd goal in OT, Blues recover to defeat Sharks

Kreider has 4 points, Ducks recover for shootout win against Canadiens

Avalanche tie it late, end Stars' 10-game winning streak in shootout

Hurricanes withstand Oilers rally for 40th win of season

Bedard ready to take over as Blackhawks’ leader following trades

Carlson carrying mixed emotions to Ducks after trade from Capitals

Boeser breaks tie in 3rd, Canucks defeat Blackhawks to end 7-game skid

Avalanche, Stars, Wild bulk up in Central with deals before Trade Deadline

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings