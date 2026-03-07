Lightning at Maple Leafs projected lineups

LIGHTNING (38-18-4) at MAPLE LEAFS (27-25-11)

7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, NHLN, The Spot

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Oliver Bjorkstrand - Anthony Cirelli -- Brandon Hagel

Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg

Scott Sabourin -- Connor Geekie -- Corey Perry

J.J. Moser -- Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Victor Hedman -- Charle-Edouard D'Astous

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Emil Lilleberg, Declan Carlile

Injured: Gage Goncalves (undisclosed), Dominic James (lower body), Nick Paul (lower body), Max Crozier (core muscle)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matias Maccelli -- Auston Matthews -- William Nylander

Matthew Knies -- John Tavares -- Easton Cowan

Nicholas Robertson -- Max Domi -- Dakota Joshua

Steven Lorentz -- Jacob Quillan -- Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Simon Benoit -- Troy Stecher

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Philippe Myers

Injured: Chris Tanev (groin)

Status report

Perry will play after arriving in Toronto from Los Angeles at 4 a.m. local time; he was acquired by the Lightning for his second tenure with Tampa Bay in a trade with the Kings on Friday. ... Ekman-Larsson will return to the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past two game for roster management purposes.