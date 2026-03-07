Lightning at Maple Leafs projected lineups

LIGHTNING (38-18-4) at MAPLE LEAFS (27-25-11)
7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, NHLN, The Spot
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Oliver Bjorkstrand - Anthony Cirelli -- Brandon Hagel
Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg
Scott Sabourin -- Connor Geekie -- Corey Perry
J.J. Moser -- Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak
Victor Hedman -- Charle-Edouard D'Astous
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Emil Lilleberg, Declan Carlile
Injured: Gage Goncalves (undisclosed), Dominic James (lower body), Nick Paul (lower body), Max Crozier (core muscle)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matias Maccelli -- Auston Matthews -- William Nylander
Matthew Knies -- John Tavares -- Easton Cowan
Nicholas Robertson -- Max Domi -- Dakota Joshua
Steven Lorentz -- Jacob Quillan -- Calle Jarnkrok
Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo
Jake McCabe -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Simon Benoit -- Troy Stecher
Anthony Stolarz
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Philippe Myers
Injured: Chris Tanev (groin)
Status report
Perry will play after arriving in Toronto from Los Angeles at 4 a.m. local time; he was acquired by the Lightning for his second tenure with Tampa Bay in a trade with the Kings on Friday. ... Ekman-Larsson will return to the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past two game for roster management purposes.