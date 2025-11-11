Ducks have ‘bought into it’ under Quenneville, off to fast start

TORONTO -- The Anaheim Ducks are one of the best stories in the NHL, if not the best.

For seven seasons, they finished no higher than sixth in their division. Now they have won seven straight games, their longest winning streak in five years, and are first in the Pacific Division.

They are tied with the New Jersey Devils for second in the NHL, two points behind the Colorado Avalanche, the team they visit Tuesday on national television (9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN360).

General manager Pat Verbeek sees it as an opportunity for further growth.

“We’ve got a tough game tonight against Colorado,” Verbeek said before the NHL GMs met on Tuesday. “I think the hardest thing is younger guys learning how to play against mature teams, teams that are Stanley Cup contenders, learning things from those games.”

After accumulating young talent for years while rebuilding, the Ducks hired coach Joel Quenneville on May 8, acquired veteran forward Chris Kreider in a trade with the New York Rangers on June 12 and signed veteran forward Mikael Granlund as a free agent July 1.

Quenneville won the Stanley Cup with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2010, 2013 and 2015. He has won 980 regular-season games, second to Scotty Bowman (1,244) in NHL history.

“Joel has got instant respect just with his resume, I think,” Verbeek said. “So, the guys were very eager to do well and wanting to win, and I think we’ve preached puck possession, and the guys have bought into that. We’ve scored goals, and now they’ve bought into it. The hardest thing for a team is to buy in and to believe, and I think our team has kind of done that.”

The Ducks are averaging 4.13 goals per game, first in the NHL.

Center Leo Carlsson, the No. 2 pick of the 2023 NHL Draft, has 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists) in 15 games, including 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) during a 10-game point streak. He’s tied with Blackhawks center Connor Bedard, the No. 1 pick of the 2023 draft, who has 25 points (nine goals, 16 assists) in 16 games.

The only player in the NHL with more points than the two 20-year-olds is Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, who has 29 points (14 goals, 15 assists) in 16 games.

Verbeek said Carlsson is demanding the puck and shooting it more.

“He’s a threat to score now,” said Verbeek, who had 1,062 points (522 goals, 540 assists) in 1,424 NHL games. “Young players are funny. I mean, I went through it too. You’re really good, but you’re always [deferring] to older players. I think this year is kind of where he’s gotten a nice balance of himself and his teammates. I think that’s where he’s taken a step.”

The Ducks have several other good stories.

The Philadelphia Flyers selected forward Cutter Gauthier with the No. 5 pick of the 2022 NHL Draft, and the Ducks acquired him in a trade Jan. 9, 2024. The 21-year-old has 20 points (11 goals, nine assists) in 15 games. He’s tied for fourth in the NHL in goals with Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand and Boston Bruins forward Morgan Geekie.

Forward Beckett Sennecke, the No. 3 pick of the 2024 NHL Draft, has 11 points (six goals, five assists) in 15 games. The 19-year-old is tied for first in goals and ranks third in scoring among NHL rookies.

“We’re scoring goals because we have some talent, but I think they’re doing the things that they’re asked to do,” Verbeek said. “We’re working hard. We’re forechecking hard. We’re creating turnovers. We’re coming through the neutral zone with some speed, and that’s kind of led to goals going in the net.

“And confidence is a funny thing. I think the guys are feeling it, and they’re hungry to do more.”

Kreider has 12 points (nine goals, three assists) in 11 games. Veteran defenseman Jacob Trouba, acquired from the Rangers in a trade Dec. 6, 2024, has 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 15 games. The 31-year-old is plus-16, leading the NHL.

Goalie Lukas Dostal is 8-3-1 with a 2.66 goals-against average and .908 save percentage. He’s second in the NHL in wins, one behind Scott Wedgewood of the Avalanche.

The special teams have improved. Last season, Anaheim was last on the power play (11.8 percent) and 29th on the penalty kill (74.2). This season, the Ducks are ninth on the power play (23.7) and 22nd on the PK (76.5).

“We’ve added size, and we’ve added speed to the lineup from last year, and I think that’s made a difference,” Verbeek said. “Our power play is up there, and we’re close to the middle of the pack in PK, and so I think that’s made a difference. Bringing in Kreider and Granlund, Trouba’s off to a really good start ... it’s all kind of come together.”

There is still work to do, though. Anaheim is allowing 3.07 goals per game, 16th in the NHL.

“I still see a lot of room for growth with our defensive game, with understanding and managing games better,” Verbeek said. “I’ve gone through it, not only playing it but watching it. You just know certain things you can do and certain things you can’t do, and so that’s probably the next thing.”