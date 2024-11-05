Lightning at Blues projected lineups
Lightning projected lineup
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel -- Nick Paul -- Mitchell Chaffee
Gage Goncalves -- Conor Geekie -- Cam Atkinson
Zemgus Girgensons -- Luke Glendening -- Michael Eyssimont
Victor Hedman -- J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Darren Raddysh
Injured: Brayden Point (undisclosed)
Blues projected lineup
Brandon Saad -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jake Neighbours
Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou
Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Zack Bolduc
Alexandre Texier -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nathan Walker
Ryan Suter -- Colton Parayko
Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Justin Faulk
Scott Perunovich -- Matthew Kessel
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: None
Injured: Robert Thomas (ankle), Nick Leddy (lower body), Philip Broberg (knee), Mathieu Joseph (lower body), Kasperi Kapanen (upper body)
Status report
Point will not play; the forward was limited to 3:47 of ice time during a 7-4 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday. "We'll take it one game at a time," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. ... Tampa Bay shuffled all four lines with Point out of the lineup. ... Lilleberg will play after being a healthy scratch Sunday and replace Raddysh, a defenseman. ... Goncalves was recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League and will play in his third NHL game. ... Broberg, a defenseman, is out 4-6 weeks. ... Leddy, a defenseman, and Mathieu Joseph, a forward, each remains day to day.