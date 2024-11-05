Lightning at Blues projected lineups

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel -- Nick Paul -- Mitchell Chaffee

Gage Goncalves -- Conor Geekie -- Cam Atkinson

Zemgus Girgensons -- Luke Glendening -- Michael Eyssimont

Victor Hedman -- J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Darren Raddysh

Injured: Brayden Point (undisclosed)

Blues projected lineup

Brandon Saad -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jake Neighbours

Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Zack Bolduc

Alexandre Texier -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nathan Walker

Ryan Suter -- Colton Parayko

Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Justin Faulk

Scott Perunovich -- Matthew Kessel

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: None

Injured: Robert Thomas (ankle), Nick Leddy (lower body), Philip Broberg (knee), Mathieu Joseph (lower body), Kasperi Kapanen (upper body)

Status report

Point will not play; the forward was limited to 3:47 of ice time during a 7-4 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday. "We'll take it one game at a time," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. ... Tampa Bay shuffled all four lines with Point out of the lineup. ... Lilleberg will play after being a healthy scratch Sunday and replace Raddysh, a defenseman. ... Goncalves was recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League and will play in his third NHL game. ... Broberg, a defenseman, is out 4-6 weeks. ... Leddy, a defenseman, and Mathieu Joseph, a forward, each remains day to day.