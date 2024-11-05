Lightning at Blues projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

LIGHTNING (7-5-0) at BLUES (6-6-0)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNSUN

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel -- Nick Paul -- Mitchell Chaffee

Gage Goncalves -- Conor Geekie -- Cam Atkinson

Zemgus Girgensons -- Luke Glendening -- Michael Eyssimont

Victor Hedman -- J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Darren Raddysh

Injured: Brayden Point (undisclosed)

Blues projected lineup

Brandon Saad -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jake Neighbours

Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Zack Bolduc

Alexandre Texier -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nathan Walker

Ryan Suter -- Colton Parayko

Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Justin Faulk

Scott Perunovich -- Matthew Kessel

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: None

Injured: Robert Thomas (ankle), Nick Leddy (lower body), Philip Broberg (knee), Mathieu Joseph (lower body), Kasperi Kapanen (upper body)

Status report

Point will not play; the forward was limited to 3:47 of ice time during a 7-4 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday. "We'll take it one game at a time," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. ... Tampa Bay shuffled all four lines with Point out of the lineup. ... Lilleberg will play after being a healthy scratch Sunday and replace Raddysh, a defenseman. ... Goncalves was recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League and will play in his third NHL game. ... Broberg, a defenseman, is out 4-6 weeks. ... Leddy, a defenseman, and Mathieu Joseph, a forward, each remains day to day.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

NHL Buzz: Johnson to make season debut for Bruins

Matthews day to day for Maple Leafs with upper-body injury

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

NHL On Tap: Penguins visit Islanders with Crosby 3 goals from 600

Campbell ‘always put the game first’ on way to Hall, Bettman says

Campbell’s devotion to NHL leads to Hockey Hall of Fame induction

Allen makes 31 saves, Devils shut out Oilers

Kuemper makes 16 saves, Kings stifle Predators in shutout

MacTavish talks Oilers Hall of Fame induction in Q&A with NHL.com

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Pastrnak takes responsibility for benching in Bruins win against Kraken

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Celebrini to return from injury for Sharks against Blue Jackets

‘NHL Induction Class’ podcast now available

Ovechkin leads 3 Stars of the Week

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now