Lightning at Blues

LIGHTNING (6-5-4) at BLUES (7-5-1)

8 p.m. ET; BSSUN, BSMW, TVAS

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Steven Stamkos -- Nick Paul -- Alex Barre-Boulet

Tanner Jeannot -- Anthony Cirelli -- Michael Eyssimont

Tyler Motte -- Luke Glendening -- Waltteri Merela

Victor Hedman -- Philippe Myers

Mikhail Sergachev -- Darren Raddysh

Calvin de Haan -- Nick Perbix

Jonas Johansson

Matt Tomkins

Scratched: Austin Watson

Injured: Andrei Vasilevskiy (back), Erik Cernak (undisclosed), Conor Sheary (upper body)

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Kasperi Kapanen

Brandon Saad -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Alexey Toropchenko -- Kevin Hayes -- Jakub Vrana

Sammy Blais -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Jake Neighbours

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk

Marco Scandella -- Scott Perunovich

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Robert Bortuzzo, Tyler Tucker, Nikita Alexandrov

Injured: None

Status report

Kucherov will return after missing one game with an illness. ... Cernak, a defenseman, was on the ice for the morning skate but will not play and is considered day to day. Myers will replace Cernak in the lineup. ... Vasilevskiy, a goalie, is on the trip but remains weeks away from returning. ... Myers will make his season debut. He played 11 games with the Lightning last season. ... The Blues held an optional morning skate and will not make any changes to their lineup from an 8-2 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.