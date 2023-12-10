Coach’s Challenge: TBL @ SEA – 3:37 of the Second Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Tampa Bay

Type of Challenge: Offside

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Seattle

Explanation: Video review determined that Seattle’s Kailer Yamamoto preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an offside position prior to Devin Shore’s goal. According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Offside” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

The clock is reset to show 16:34 (3:26 elapsed time), when the offside infraction occurred.

Latest News

Ottawa Senators Detroit Red Wings game recap December 9

Kane scores 1st goal with Red Wings in loss to Senators
Los Angeles Kings New York Islanders game recap December 9

Islanders rally for OT victory, end Kings' road winning streak at 11
Nashville Predators Toronto Maple Leafs game recap December 9

Matthews scores twice, Maple Leafs shut out Predators
New York Rangers Washington Capitals game recap December 9

Lindgren, Capitals shut out Rangers to spoil Laviolette’s return
St. Louis Blues Chicago Blackhawks game recap December 9

Blackhawks defeat Blues, win consecutive games for 1st time this season
Montreal Canadiens Buffalo Sabres game recap December 9

Primeau makes career-high 46 saves, Canadiens defeat Sabres in shootout
Jason Robertson hosts inaugural veterans skate

Robertson hosts inaugural veterans skate to support military members, families
New Jersey Devils Calgary Flames game recap December 9

Hischier, Devils edge Flames for 3rd straight win
Vegas Golden Knights Dallas Stars game recap December 9

Golden Knights score 6, cruise past Stars
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
Arizona Coyotes Boston Bruins game recap December 9

Pastrnak has 3 points, Bruins hold off Coyotes
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Columbus Blue Jackets Boone Jenner injury status fractured jaw

Jenner out 6 weeks for Blue Jackets with fractured jaw
NHL Buzz news and notes December 8

NHL Buzz: Dahlin returns for Sabres against Canadiens
NHL betting odds for December 9 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 9
Toronto goalie Woll injury status week to week high ankle sprain

Woll week to week with ankle injury for Maple Leafs
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games