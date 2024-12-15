Hagel gets 2 goals for Lightning in win against Kraken

Brayden Point and Jake Guentzel each had a goal and an assist, and Nikita Kucherov had two assists for the Lightning (16-10-2), who have won four of their past five. Jonas Johansson made 21 saves.

“[The forecheck] was a big part of our game, no question,” Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. “We kept a lot of plays alive because of that.

“It was tough, because we get to the first TV timeout, we’re getting outshot 7-0, and we’re on our heels the whole time. So, [we had] a little regroup on the bench, and I thought we got our legs after that and really kind of shut things down.”

Brandon Montour scored, and Shane Wright had an assist for the Kraken (15-15-2), who have lost two of three (1-1-1). Philipp Grubauer made 26 saves.

“We didn’t take the opportunities, we didn’t look for the opportunities as much as we have in the last few games to push the pace of play,” Seattle coach Dan Bylsma said. “And [we didn’t] play the way we needed to play to have success.”

Montour gave Seattle a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 4:24 of the first period, one-timing an Eeli Tolvanen feed from the point off Johansson’s blocker and in.

“We get a goal early there, kind of time to push on them,” Montour said. “But they’re a good team over there, and we just didn’t have it tonight.”