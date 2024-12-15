SEATTLE -- Brandon Hagel scored twice for the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 5-1 win against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday.
Hagel gets 2 goals for Lightning in win against Kraken
Point has 2 points, Carlile scores 1st in NHL career for Tampa Bay
Brayden Point and Jake Guentzel each had a goal and an assist, and Nikita Kucherov had two assists for the Lightning (16-10-2), who have won four of their past five. Jonas Johansson made 21 saves.
“[The forecheck] was a big part of our game, no question,” Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. “We kept a lot of plays alive because of that.
“It was tough, because we get to the first TV timeout, we’re getting outshot 7-0, and we’re on our heels the whole time. So, [we had] a little regroup on the bench, and I thought we got our legs after that and really kind of shut things down.”
Brandon Montour scored, and Shane Wright had an assist for the Kraken (15-15-2), who have lost two of three (1-1-1). Philipp Grubauer made 26 saves.
“We didn’t take the opportunities, we didn’t look for the opportunities as much as we have in the last few games to push the pace of play,” Seattle coach Dan Bylsma said. “And [we didn’t] play the way we needed to play to have success.”
Montour gave Seattle a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 4:24 of the first period, one-timing an Eeli Tolvanen feed from the point off Johansson’s blocker and in.
“We get a goal early there, kind of time to push on them,” Montour said. “But they’re a good team over there, and we just didn’t have it tonight.”
Hagel tied it 1-1 at 8:16 of the first, tipping Nick Perbix’s shot from the right point over Grubauer’s glove.
“I think we started really slow,” Hagel said. “I think they were pushing, but 'J.J.' kept us in it right from the beginning. We were able to get one, and then we kind of went on from there.”
Point put the Lightning ahead 2-1 with his 20th goal of the season at 13:21 of the first, beating Kraken forward Matty Beniers to a rebound and slapping it through Grubauer’s five-hole.
“He’s an elite scorer,” Cooper said. “You get him close to the net, he knows where to put it, and it doesn’t have to be fast. He just knows where to place it. But he’s really grown into a superstar in this league.”
Guentzel pushed it to 3-1 with a power-play goal at 4:03 of the third period, batting a deflected Point shot out of the air. He has eight goals during a six-game goal streak.
“Six straight games for him, so that line’s clicking,” Cooper said. “It’s a bunch of elite players that think the game at a high level, and they all work hard to be responsible, and that’s kind of the stuff you get.”
Hagel scored an empty-net goal at 16:08 to make it 4-1.
Declan Carlile scored his first NHL goal with a wrist shot from the left circle under Grubauer's glove at 19:38 for the 5-1 final.
“I was an undrafted free agent out of school and I didn’t know where I’d be,” Carlile said. “And now I’m here, and I scored my first NHL goal, which is something you always dream about as a kid. And on top of it, we got a great team win.”
NOTES: Guentzel has 10 points (eight goals, two assists) during a six-game point streak. ... Kucherov (258) passed Martin St. Louis (257) for the second-most multipoint games in Lightning history. He also has 17 points (three goals, 14 assists) during a seven-game point streak. ... Point has 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) during a five-game point streak.