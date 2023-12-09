Lightning at Kraken

LIGHTNING (12-11-5) AT KRAKEN (8-13-6)

10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW; BSSUN, TVAS

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Alex Barre-Boulet

Coke Koepke -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Tanner Jeannot -- Nicholas Paul -- Michael Eyssimont

Austin Watson -- Luke Glendening -- Tyler Motte

Victor Hedman -- Nick Perbix

Mikhail Sergachev -- Erik Cernak

Calvin de Haan -- Darren Raddysh

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Haydn Fleury

Injured: Conor Sheary (upper body), Steven Stamkos (illness)

Kraken projected lineup

Tye Kartye -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jared McCann -- Alex Wennberg -- Brandon Tanev

Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Devin Shore -- Pierre-Edouard Bellemare -- Kailer Yamamoto

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Justin Schultz -- Ryker Evans

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Brian Dumoulin

Injured: Andre Burakovsky (undisclosed), Jaden Schwartz (upper body)

Status report

Vasilevskiy will start after Johansson allowed four goals on 29 shots in a 5-1 loss at the Nashville Predators on Thursday. … Stamkos did not participate in morning skate. Lightning coach Jon Cooper said the forward is fighting an illness and is “doubtful.” … Sheary participated in the morning skate wearing a no-contact jersey and the forward won't play. … Grubauer will make his third consecutive start for the Kraken after stopping 15 of 17 shots in a 2-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. … Wennberg did not participate in the morning skate, but Seattle coach Dave Hakstol called it a maintenance day. … Bellemare and Schultz will return to the lineup after being scratched Thursday. … Burakovsky sustained an undisclosed injury Thursday and is listed as week to week.