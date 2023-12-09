Lightning at Kraken

LIGHTNING (12-11-5) AT KRAKEN (8-13-6)
10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW; BSSUN, TVAS
Lightning projected lineup
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Alex Barre-Boulet
Coke Koepke -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Tanner Jeannot -- Nicholas Paul -- Michael Eyssimont
Austin Watson -- Luke Glendening -- Tyler Motte
Victor Hedman -- Nick Perbix
Mikhail Sergachev -- Erik Cernak
Calvin de Haan -- Darren Raddysh
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Haydn Fleury
Injured: Conor Sheary (upper body), Steven Stamkos (illness)
Kraken projected lineup
Tye Kartye -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Jared McCann -- Alex Wennberg -- Brandon Tanev
Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Devin Shore -- Pierre-Edouard Bellemare -- Kailer Yamamoto
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen
Justin Schultz -- Ryker Evans
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Scratched: Brian Dumoulin
Injured: Andre Burakovsky (undisclosed), Jaden Schwartz (upper body)
Status report
Vasilevskiy will start after Johansson allowed four goals on 29 shots in a 5-1 loss at the Nashville Predators on Thursday. … Stamkos did not participate in morning skate. Lightning coach Jon Cooper said the forward is fighting an illness and is “doubtful.” … Sheary participated in the morning skate wearing a no-contact jersey and the forward won't play. … Grubauer will make his third consecutive start for the Kraken after stopping 15 of 17 shots in a 2-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. … Wennberg did not participate in the morning skate, but Seattle coach Dave Hakstol called it a maintenance day. … Bellemare and Schultz will return to the lineup after being scratched Thursday. … Burakovsky sustained an undisclosed injury Thursday and is listed as week to week.