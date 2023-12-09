Lightning at Kraken

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

LIGHTNING (12-11-5) AT KRAKEN (8-13-6)

10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW; BSSUN, TVAS

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Alex Barre-Boulet

Coke Koepke -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Tanner Jeannot -- Nicholas Paul -- Michael Eyssimont

Austin Watson -- Luke Glendening -- Tyler Motte

Victor Hedman -- Nick Perbix

Mikhail Sergachev -- Erik Cernak

Calvin de Haan -- Darren Raddysh

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Haydn Fleury

Injured: Conor Sheary (upper body), Steven Stamkos (illness)

Kraken projected lineup

Tye Kartye -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jared McCann -- Alex Wennberg -- Brandon Tanev

Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Devin Shore -- Pierre-Edouard Bellemare -- Kailer Yamamoto

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Justin Schultz -- Ryker Evans

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Brian Dumoulin

Injured: Andre Burakovsky (undisclosed), Jaden Schwartz (upper body)

Status report

Vasilevskiy will start after Johansson allowed four goals on 29 shots in a 5-1 loss at the Nashville Predators on Thursday. … Stamkos did not participate in morning skate. Lightning coach Jon Cooper said the forward is fighting an illness and is “doubtful.” … Sheary participated in the morning skate wearing a no-contact jersey and the forward won't play. … Grubauer will make his third consecutive start for the Kraken after stopping 15 of 17 shots in a 2-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. … Wennberg did not participate in the morning skate, but Seattle coach Dave Hakstol called it a maintenance day. … Bellemare and Schultz will return to the lineup after being scratched Thursday. … Burakovsky sustained an undisclosed injury Thursday and is listed as week to week.

Latest News

Arizona Coyotes Boston Bruins game recap December 9

Pastrnak has 3 points, Bruins hold off Coyotes
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Columbus Blue Jackets Boone Jenner injury status fractured jaw

Jenner out 6 weeks for Blue Jackets with fractured jaw
NHL Buzz news and notes December 8

NHL Buzz: Dahlin returns for Sabres against Canadiens
NHL betting odds for December 9 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 9
Toronto goalie Woll injury status week to week high ankle sprain

Woll week to week with ankle injury for Maple Leafs
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
Robert Bortuzzo traded to New York Islanders by St. Louis Blues

Bortuzzo traded to Islanders by Blues
Maple Leafs Joseph Woll injury status update

Woll week to week for Maple Leafs with ankle injury
CHL notebook Islanders prospect Justin Gill thriving in QMJHL

CHL notebook: Islanders prospect Gill proving patience pays off
NHL On Tap news and notes December 9

NHL On Tap: Forsberg, Predators look to stay hot at Maple Leafs
Minnesota Wild facing adversity for first time under John Hynes

Wild facing adversity for 1st time under Hynes with back-to-back losses 
NHL morning skate for December 9

NHL Morning Skate for December 9
Minnesota Wild Edmonton Oilers game recap December 8

Bouchard scores twice, Oilers defeat Wild for 6th straight win
NHL best goal 2023-24 season

Goal of the Season? McDavid waits and waits and waits and waits and scores
St. Louis Blues Columbus Blue Jackets game recap December 8

Greaves makes 41 saves for 1st NHL win, Blue Jackets defeat Blues
Pittsburgh Penguins Florida Panthers game recap December 8

Luostarinen breaks tie in 3rd, Panthers defeat Penguins
Panthers honor Patric Hornqvist career

Hornqvist honored by Panthers, drops puck before game vs. Penguins