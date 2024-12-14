Lightning at Kraken projected lineups

LIGHTNING (15-10-2) at KRAKEN (15-14-2)

10 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, KHN, KONG

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Conor Geekie

Gage Goncalves -- Nick Paul -- Mitchell Chaffee

Zemgus Girgensons -- Luke Glendening -- Michael Eyssimont

Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix

Jonas Johansson

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Scratched: Cam Atkinson, Steven Santini, Declan Carlile

Injured: J.J. Moser (undisclosed)

Kraken projected lineup

Jaden Schwartz -- Matty Beniers -- Brandon Tanev

Jared McCann -- Chandler Stephenson -- Andre Burakovsky

Eeli Tolvanen -- Shane Wright -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tye Kartye -- Mitchell Stephens -- Ryan Winterton

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans -- Will Borgen

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Daniel Sprong

Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Yanni Gourde (lower body)

Status report

The Lightning held an optional morning skate on Saturday. … Hedman, a defenseman, missed an 8-3 win at the Calgary Flames with a lower-body injury on Thursday but could play. Cernak, also a defenseman, missed the past two games with a lower-body injury but may also return. Moser, a forward, will not play and has been placed on injured reserve. “Moser is going to be out, so he’ll get reevaluated when we go back to Tampa,” Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. “Heddy and Cerny are trending in the right direction, so we’ll see after the skate here today, but hopefully we’ll have both in.” … Gourde, a forward for the Kraken, missed a 5-1 win against the Boston Bruins on Thursday with a lower-body injury. He will remain out and is day to day. Seattle coach Dan Bylsma said Gourde “may also be feeling under the weather a little bit.”