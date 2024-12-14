Lightning at Kraken projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

LIGHTNING (15-10-2) at KRAKEN (15-14-2)

10 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, KHN, KONG

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Conor Geekie

Gage Goncalves -- Nick Paul -- Mitchell Chaffee

Zemgus Girgensons -- Luke Glendening -- Michael Eyssimont

Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix

Jonas Johansson

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Scratched: Cam Atkinson, Steven Santini, Declan Carlile

Injured: J.J. Moser (undisclosed)

Kraken projected lineup

Jaden Schwartz -- Matty Beniers -- Brandon Tanev

Jared McCann -- Chandler Stephenson -- Andre Burakovsky

Eeli Tolvanen -- Shane Wright -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tye Kartye -- Mitchell Stephens -- Ryan Winterton

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans -- Will Borgen

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Daniel Sprong

Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Yanni Gourde (lower body)

Status report

The Lightning held an optional morning skate on Saturday. … Hedman, a defenseman, missed an 8-3 win at the Calgary Flames with a lower-body injury on Thursday but could play. Cernak, also a defenseman, missed the past two games with a lower-body injury but may also return. Moser, a forward, will not play and has been placed on injured reserve. “Moser is going to be out, so he’ll get reevaluated when we go back to Tampa,” Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. “Heddy and Cerny are trending in the right direction, so we’ll see after the skate here today, but hopefully we’ll have both in.” … Gourde, a forward for the Kraken, missed a 5-1 win against the Boston Bruins on Thursday with a lower-body injury. He will remain out and is day to day. Seattle coach Dan Bylsma said Gourde “may also be feeling under the weather a little bit.”

Latest News

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Buzz: Ovechkin practices with Capitals for 1st time since injury

Devils score 4 in 3rd period, rally past Blackhawks

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fowler traded to Blues by Ducks for prospect

NHL to select, celebrate Quarter-Century Teams

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

CHL notebook: Golden Knights prospect Kmec excelling in WHL

NHL Morning Skate for Dec. 14

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

NHL On Tap: Captains Matthews, Larkin to meet in Maple Leafs-Red Wings matchup

Ullmark makes 32 saves, Senators shut out Hurricanes

Kolesar signs 3-year, $7.5 million contract with Golden Knights

McDavid thrills Edmonton students with school visit supporting Ben Stelter Foundation

Martone, Schaefer named to Canada roster for 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship