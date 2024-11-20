Point wins it in OT in return, Lightning rally past Penguins 

Pittsburgh blew a 3-0 lead Saturday before defeating the San Jose Sharks 4-3 in a shootout.

“I think a good example is tonight. Teams are going to push,” Penguins captain Sidney Crosby said. “We've got to find a way to elevate. I don't think we're trying to sit back. We’ve got to realize that and find ways to get momentum shifts back.”

Puljujarvi put Pittsburgh ahead 1-0 at 12:05 of the first period, tapping in a point pass from Marcus Pettersson at the backdoor to score in a second straight game after having one goal in his first 16 this season.

Crosby, one goal from 600 in the NHL, nearly extended the lead at 1:49 of the second period, going to a knee for a one-timer above the left face-off circle that hit the right post.

Rakell then made it 2-0 on a power play at 13:05, similarly dropping to one knee for a one-timer from the right circle off a pass from Crosby to end a nine-game goal drought with his seventh of the season.

“It was kind of a bummer to let that second one in,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “Now you’re looking up and looking at two. But we felt like we were leaning on them a bit. One had to drop. Eventually, it did. Then we really got excited.”

Jarry, who has allowed at least three goals in each of his five starts this season, is 1-2-1 with a 4.72 goals-against average and .863 save percentage.

“I just want to keep going in the right direction,” Jarry said. “I just want to keep giving this team a chance to win, and I think that’s what they really need. They need someone back there to keep giving them the opportunity to put them in a good spot at the end of the game.”

NOTES: Point's overtime goal was his 11th in the NHL, passing Martin St. Louis (10) for the second most in Lightning history. ... Tampa Bay forward Nick Paul did not play the third period or overtime for an undisclosed reason. An update was not provided. ... Crosby’s assist on Rakell's goal was his 1,017th, passing Joe Sakic (1,016) for the 13th most in League history. ... Lightning forward Jake Guentzel faced his former team for the second time since being traded from the Penguins to the Carolina Hurricanes on March 7. He did not have a point in 23:52 of ice time.