Point wins it in OT in return, Lightning rally past Penguins 

PITTSBURGH -- Brayden Point scored twice, including with 1:02 remaining in overtime, in his return from a lower-body injury, and the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied for a 3-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday.
Point, who missed the previous four games, scored the winner by tucking a wrist shot around the left post after Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry slid out of the crease. He has scored in seven of his past nine games (eight goals).
“It took me a little bit just to feel comfortable again, just with the time and space,” Point said. “I made a couple bad turnovers in the first. As the game went on, I kind of started to feel more comfortable out there. ... It’s always a good time to score goals. It felt good.
“To get the first one kind of made me feel a lot more comfortable. After that, I felt that I could kind of just settle in.”
Anthony Cirelli scored the tying goal in the third period for the Lightning (10-6-1), who have won three in a row. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 17 saves.
Jarry made 32 saves, and Jesse Puljujarvi and Rickard Rakell scored for the Penguins (7-10-4), who have lost four of five and six of eight.
“We have to compete harder,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said. “We need more guys to compete harder and pay more attention to detail, and we need to take more pride in playing defense.”
Point cut Pittsburgh's lead to 2-1 at 5:41 of the third, skating around the back of the net for a backhand just outside the crease.
Cirelli chipped a shot in off Jarry’s stick to score in a third consecutive game and tie it 2-2 at 12:49.
The Lightning outshot the Penguins 25-10 in the final two periods and overtime.
“Obviously, the more pucks you get there, the more chances you have to score,” Cirelli said. “So I liked that we stuck with it there in the third. I thought, obviously, our best period.”
Pittsburgh blew a 3-0 lead Saturday before defeating the San Jose Sharks 4-3 in a shootout.
“I think a good example is tonight. Teams are going to push,” Penguins captain Sidney Crosby said. “We've got to find a way to elevate. I don't think we're trying to sit back. We’ve got to realize that and find ways to get momentum shifts back.”
Puljujarvi put Pittsburgh ahead 1-0 at 12:05 of the first period, tapping in a point pass from Marcus Pettersson at the backdoor to score in a second straight game after having one goal in his first 16 this season.
Crosby, one goal from 600 in the NHL, nearly extended the lead at 1:49 of the second period, going to a knee for a one-timer above the left face-off circle that hit the right post.
Rakell then made it 2-0 on a power play at 13:05, similarly dropping to one knee for a one-timer from the right circle off a pass from Crosby to end a nine-game goal drought with his seventh of the season.
“It was kind of a bummer to let that second one in,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “Now you’re looking up and looking at two. But we felt like we were leaning on them a bit. One had to drop. Eventually, it did. Then we really got excited.”
Jarry, who has allowed at least three goals in each of his five starts this season, is 1-2-1 with a 4.72 goals-against average and .863 save percentage.
“I just want to keep going in the right direction,” Jarry said. “I just want to keep giving this team a chance to win, and I think that’s what they really need. They need someone back there to keep giving them the opportunity to put them in a good spot at the end of the game.”
NOTES: Point's overtime goal was his 11th in the NHL, passing Martin St. Louis (10) for the second most in Lightning history. ... Tampa Bay forward Nick Paul did not play the third period or overtime for an undisclosed reason. An update was not provided. ... Crosby’s assist on Rakell's goal was his 1,017th, passing Joe Sakic (1,016) for the 13th most in League history. ... Lightning forward Jake Guentzel faced his former team for the second time since being traded from the Penguins to the Carolina Hurricanes on March 7. He did not have a point in 23:52 of ice time.