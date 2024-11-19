Lightning at Penguins projected lineups

LIGHTNING (9-6-1) at PENGUINS (7-10-3)
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nick Paul
Gage Goncalves -- Conor Geekie -- Mitchell Chaffee
Zemgus Girgensons -- Luke Glendening -- Michael Eyssimont
Victor Hedman -- J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg -- Darren Raddysh
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Cam Atkinson, Nick Perbix
Injured: None
Penguins projected lineup
Anthony Beauvillier -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rakell
Michael Bunting -- Evgeni Malkin -- Bryan Rust
Jesse Puljujarvi -- Drew O’Connor -- Sam Poulin
Matt Nieto -- Noel Acciari -- Vasily Ponomarev
Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson
Matt Grzelcyk -- Jack St. Ivany
Owen Pickering -- Ryan Shea
Tristan Jarry
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Ryan Graves, Valtteri Puustinen
Injured: Kevin Hayes (upper body), Cody Glass (concussion), Blake Lizotte (concussion), Kris Letang (illness)
Status report
Point will return from missing four games with a lower-body injury. ... Goncalves could play after being recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League. ... Letang, a defenseman, will be out a third straight game. He skated on an individual basis before practice Monday and participated in an optional morning skate Tuesday. ... Hayes, a forward also took part in the morning skate but will miss a seventh consecutive game.