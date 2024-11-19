Lightning at Penguins projected lineups

LIGHTNING (9-6-1) at PENGUINS (7-10-3)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, SN-PIT, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nick Paul

Gage Goncalves -- Conor Geekie -- Mitchell Chaffee

Zemgus Girgensons -- Luke Glendening -- Michael Eyssimont

Victor Hedman -- J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Darren Raddysh

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Cam Atkinson, Nick Perbix

Injured: None

Penguins projected lineup

Anthony Beauvillier -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rakell

Michael Bunting -- Evgeni Malkin -- Bryan Rust

Jesse Puljujarvi -- Drew O’Connor -- Sam Poulin

Matt Nieto -- Noel Acciari -- Vasily Ponomarev

Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson

Matt Grzelcyk -- Jack St. Ivany

Owen Pickering -- Ryan Shea

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Ryan Graves, Valtteri Puustinen

Injured: Kevin Hayes (upper body), Cody Glass (concussion), Blake Lizotte (concussion), Kris Letang (illness)

Status report

Point will return from missing four games with a lower-body injury. ... Goncalves could play after being recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League. ... Letang, a defenseman, will be out a third straight game. He skated on an individual basis before practice Monday and participated in an optional morning skate Tuesday. ... Hayes, a forward also took part in the morning skate but will miss a seventh consecutive game.