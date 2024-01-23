Lightning at Flyers

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

LIGHTNING (24-18-5) at FLYERS (25-16-6)

7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, NBCSP

Lightning projected lineup

Steven Stamkos -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Michael Eyssimont

Conor Sheary -- Nicholas Paul -- Waltteri Merela

Tyler Motte -- Luke Glendening -- Alex Barre-Boulet

Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh

Calvin de Haan -- Nick Perbix

Emil Lilleberg -- Max Crozier

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Haydn Fleury, Philippe Myers, Austin Watson

Injured: Mikhail Sergachev (foot), Tanner Jeannot (lower body), Erik Cernak (upper body)

Flyers projected lineup

Joel Farabee -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Olle Lycksell -- Morgan Frost -- Cam Atkinson

Tyson Foerster -- Scott Laughton -- Garnet Hathaway

Noah Cates -- Ryan Poehling

Travis Sanheim -- Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker

Cam York -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Egor Zamula

Samuel Ersson

Carter Hart

Scratched: Marc Staal, Nicolas Deslauriers

Injured: Owen Tippett (lower body)

Status report

Cernak is day to day; the defenseman will miss his fifth straight game. ... Tippett, a forward, will miss his second consecutive game. ... Lycksell will enter the lineup after being recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Monday. ... Forward Bobby Brink was sent to Lehigh Valley in a corresponding move. ... Ersson will make his third start in four games. ... The Flyers are expected to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the third game in a row.

