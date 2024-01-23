Lightning at Flyers

LIGHTNING (24-18-5) at FLYERS (25-16-6)
7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, NBCSP
Lightning projected lineup
Steven Stamkos -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Michael Eyssimont
Conor Sheary -- Nicholas Paul -- Waltteri Merela
Tyler Motte -- Luke Glendening -- Alex Barre-Boulet
Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh
Calvin de Haan -- Nick Perbix
Emil Lilleberg -- Max Crozier
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Haydn Fleury, Philippe Myers, Austin Watson
Injured: Mikhail Sergachev (foot), Tanner Jeannot (lower body), Erik Cernak (upper body)
Flyers projected lineup
Joel Farabee -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny
Olle Lycksell -- Morgan Frost -- Cam Atkinson
Tyson Foerster -- Scott Laughton -- Garnet Hathaway
Noah Cates -- Ryan Poehling
Travis Sanheim -- Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker
Cam York -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Egor Zamula
Samuel Ersson
Carter Hart
Scratched: Marc Staal, Nicolas Deslauriers
Injured: Owen Tippett (lower body)
Status report
Cernak is day to day; the defenseman will miss his fifth straight game. ... Tippett, a forward, will miss his second consecutive game. ... Lycksell will enter the lineup after being recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Monday. ... Forward Bobby Brink was sent to Lehigh Valley in a corresponding move. ... Ersson will make his third start in four games. ... The Flyers are expected to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the third game in a row.