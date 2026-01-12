Lightning at Flyers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

LIGHTNING (27-13-3) at FLYERS (22-13-8)

7 p.m. ET; The Spot, NBCSP

Lightning projected lineup

Gage Goncalves -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Jake Guentzel

Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg

Nick Paul -- Dominic James -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

J.J. Moser -- Darren Raddysh

Charle-Edouard D'Astous -- Erik Cernak

Declan Carlile -- Max Crozier

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Curtis Douglas, Jack Finley, Simon Lundmark

Injured: Ryan McDonagh (lower body), Victor Hedman (elbow), Emil Lilleberg (undisclosed), Scott Sabourin (undisclosed)

Flyers projected lineup

Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny

Denver Barkey -- Sean Couturier -- Owen Tippett

Matvei Michkov -- Noah Cates -- Carl Grundstrom

Nikita Grebenkin -- Rodrigo Abols -- Garnett Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Emil Andrae -- Noah Juulsen

Nick Seeler -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Dan Vladar

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Adam Ginning, Nicolas Deslauriers

Injured: Tyson Foerster (arm), Bobby Brink (upper body), Jamie Drysdale (upper body)

Status report

The Lightning held an optional morning skate. ... Konecny, a forward, took part in an optional morning skate and will be a game-time decision. He left practice Sunday early after being hit in the knee by a puck, which led to numbness in his leg. Coach Rick Tocchet said Konecny is cleared from the upper-body injury that kept him out of the 7-2 loss to the Lightning on Saturday. ... Brink also skated on Monday, but the forward will miss his third straight game. ... Grundstrom skated and will be a game-time decision after missing practice Sunday because of an illness.

