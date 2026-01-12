Lightning at Flyers projected lineups

LIGHTNING (27-13-3) at FLYERS (22-13-8)
7 p.m. ET; The Spot, NBCSP
Lightning projected lineup
Gage Goncalves -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Jake Guentzel
Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg
Nick Paul -- Dominic James -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
J.J. Moser -- Darren Raddysh
Charle-Edouard D'Astous -- Erik Cernak
Declan Carlile -- Max Crozier
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Curtis Douglas, Jack Finley, Simon Lundmark
Injured: Ryan McDonagh (lower body), Victor Hedman (elbow), Emil Lilleberg (undisclosed), Scott Sabourin (undisclosed)
Flyers projected lineup
Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny
Denver Barkey -- Sean Couturier -- Owen Tippett
Matvei Michkov -- Noah Cates -- Carl Grundstrom
Nikita Grebenkin -- Rodrigo Abols -- Garnett Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Emil Andrae -- Noah Juulsen
Nick Seeler -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Dan Vladar
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Adam Ginning, Nicolas Deslauriers
Injured: Tyson Foerster (arm), Bobby Brink (upper body), Jamie Drysdale (upper body)
Status report
The Lightning held an optional morning skate. ... Konecny, a forward, took part in an optional morning skate and will be a game-time decision. He left practice Sunday early after being hit in the knee by a puck, which led to numbness in his leg. Coach Rick Tocchet said Konecny is cleared from the upper-body injury that kept him out of the 7-2 loss to the Lightning on Saturday. ... Brink also skated on Monday, but the forward will miss his third straight game. ... Grundstrom skated and will be a game-time decision after missing practice Sunday because of an illness.