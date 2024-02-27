Lightning at Flyers

LIGHTNING (32-23-5) at FLYERS (30-22-7)

7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, NBCSP

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Steven Stamkos -- Nicholas Paul -- Conor Sheary

Michael Eyssimont -- Anthony Cirelli -- Mitchell Chafee

Luke Glendening -- Tyler Motte

Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh

Calvin de Haan -- Erik Cernak

Emil Martinsen Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix

Maxwell Crozier

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Austin Watson

Injured: Tanner Jeannot (lower body), Haydn Fleury (upper body)

Flyers projected lineup

Joel Farabee -- Morgan Frost -- Bobby Brink

Tyson Foerster -- Sean Couturier -- Olle Lycksell

Owen Tippett -- Scott Laughton -- Cam Atkinson

Noah Cates -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker

Egor Zamula -- Marc Staal

Samuel Ersson

Cal Petersen

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body), Travis Konecny (upper body), Jamie Drysdale (upper body)

Status report

Fleury took part in the morning skate but will not play; Lightning coach Jon Cooper said the defenseman is getting close and could return against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. ... Jeannot skated Tuesday but the forward will be out for the 19th time in the past 20 games. ... Vasilevskiy will make his 20th start in 23 games. ... Konecny will miss his third straight game after the forward was injured during practice Friday. ... Drysdale will not play after the defenseman left during the second period of a 7-6 loss at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday following a hit from forward Jansen Harkins; coach John Tortorella said there is no timetable for either to return. ... Ristolainen was placed on injured reserve Tuesday; the defenseman has been out since Feb. 10. ... Brink was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Tuesday and could play his first NHL game since Jan. 15. ... Foerster did not take part in the morning skate but is expected to play. ... Ersson will start for the sixth time in seven games.