Lightning at Flyers

LIGHTNING (32-23-5) at FLYERS (30-22-7)
7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, NBCSP
Lightning projected lineup
Brandon Hagel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Steven Stamkos -- Nicholas Paul -- Conor Sheary
Michael Eyssimont -- Anthony Cirelli -- Mitchell Chafee
Luke Glendening -- Tyler Motte
Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh
Calvin de Haan -- Erik Cernak
Emil Martinsen Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix
Maxwell Crozier
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Austin Watson
Injured: Tanner Jeannot (lower body), Haydn Fleury (upper body)
Flyers projected lineup
Joel Farabee -- Morgan Frost -- Bobby Brink
Tyson Foerster -- Sean Couturier -- Olle Lycksell
Owen Tippett -- Scott Laughton -- Cam Atkinson
Noah Cates -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker
Egor Zamula -- Marc Staal
Samuel Ersson
Cal Petersen
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body), Travis Konecny (upper body), Jamie Drysdale (upper body)
Status report
Fleury took part in the morning skate but will not play; Lightning coach Jon Cooper said the defenseman is getting close and could return against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. ... Jeannot skated Tuesday but the forward will be out for the 19th time in the past 20 games. ... Vasilevskiy will make his 20th start in 23 games. ... Konecny will miss his third straight game after the forward was injured during practice Friday. ... Drysdale will not play after the defenseman left during the second period of a 7-6 loss at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday following a hit from forward Jansen Harkins; coach John Tortorella said there is no timetable for either to return. ... Ristolainen was placed on injured reserve Tuesday; the defenseman has been out since Feb. 10. ... Brink was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Tuesday and could play his first NHL game since Jan. 15. ... Foerster did not take part in the morning skate but is expected to play. ... Ersson will start for the sixth time in seven games.