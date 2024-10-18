Lightning at Senators

LIGHTNING (3-0-0) at SENATORS (2-2-0)

1 p.m. ET; BSSUN, SN, RDS

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nicholas Paul

Michael Eyssimont -- Conor Geekie -- Cameron Atkinson

Zemgus Girgensons -- Luke Glendening -- Mitchell Chaffee

Victor Hedman -- Janis Moser

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Darren Raddysh

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Nick Perbix, Conor Sheary

Injured: None

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Michael Amadio

Claude Giroux -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson

Noah Gregor -- Shane Pinto -- David Perron

Nick Cousins -- Adam Gaudette -- Zack MacEwen

Jake Sanderson -- Travis Hamonic

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Anton Forsberg

Mads Sogaard

Scratched: None

Injured: Linus Ullmark (strain), Artem Zub (concussion), Ridly Greig (upper body)

Status report

Ullmark, a goalie who has missed two games due to a strain, could dress. He practiced with the Senators for the second consecutive day Friday and was to be subsequently reevaluated by the medical staff. If Ullmark cannot play, Forsberg will start. … Ottawa coach Travis Green made changes to his forward group in practice; Amadio moved up to take Giroux’s spot on the first line, Giroux replaced Gregor on the second line, and Gregor moved to the third line. … Chabot and Pinto each missed practice Friday due to maintenance, but Green said he wasn’t concerned.