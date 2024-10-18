Lightning at Senators

LIGHTNING (3-0-0) at SENATORS (2-2-0)
1 p.m. ET; BSSUN, SN, RDS
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nicholas Paul
Michael Eyssimont -- Conor Geekie -- Cameron Atkinson
Zemgus Girgensons -- Luke Glendening -- Mitchell Chaffee
Victor Hedman -- Janis Moser
Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg -- Darren Raddysh
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Nick Perbix, Conor Sheary
Injured: None
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Michael Amadio
Claude Giroux -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson
Noah Gregor -- Shane Pinto -- David Perron
Nick Cousins -- Adam Gaudette -- Zack MacEwen
Jake Sanderson -- Travis Hamonic
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Anton Forsberg
Mads Sogaard
Scratched: None
Injured: Linus Ullmark (strain), Artem Zub (concussion), Ridly Greig (upper body)
Status report
Ullmark, a goalie who has missed two games due to a strain, could dress. He practiced with the Senators for the second consecutive day Friday and was to be subsequently reevaluated by the medical staff. If Ullmark cannot play, Forsberg will start. … Ottawa coach Travis Green made changes to his forward group in practice; Amadio moved up to take Giroux’s spot on the first line, Giroux replaced Gregor on the second line, and Gregor moved to the third line. … Chabot and Pinto each missed practice Friday due to maintenance, but Green said he wasn’t concerned.