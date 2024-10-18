Lightning at Senators

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

LIGHTNING (3-0-0) at SENATORS (2-2-0)

1 p.m. ET; BSSUN, SN, RDS

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nicholas Paul

Michael Eyssimont -- Conor Geekie -- Cameron Atkinson

Zemgus Girgensons -- Luke Glendening -- Mitchell Chaffee

Victor Hedman -- Janis Moser

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Darren Raddysh

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Nick Perbix, Conor Sheary

Injured: None

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Michael Amadio

Claude Giroux -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson

Noah Gregor -- Shane Pinto -- David Perron

Nick Cousins -- Adam Gaudette -- Zack MacEwen

Jake Sanderson -- Travis Hamonic

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Anton Forsberg

Mads Sogaard

Scratched: None

Injured: Linus Ullmark (strain), Artem Zub (concussion), Ridly Greig (upper body)

Status report

Ullmark, a goalie who has missed two games due to a strain, could dress. He practiced with the Senators for the second consecutive day Friday and was to be subsequently reevaluated by the medical staff. If Ullmark cannot play, Forsberg will start. … Ottawa coach Travis Green made changes to his forward group in practice; Amadio moved up to take Giroux’s spot on the first line, Giroux replaced Gregor on the second line, and Gregor moved to the third line. … Chabot and Pinto each missed practice Friday due to maintenance, but Green said he wasn’t concerned.

Latest News

NHL Buzz: Woll to be back 'sooner than later' for Maple Leafs

Miller’s daughters have priceless reaction to Canucks forward's overtime winner

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Short Shifts Power Rankings: October 18

NHL EDGE stats: Under-the-radar offseason movers excelling early

Kakko working to show he can be more than 'a third-line guy' for Rangers

Fantasy picks, projections, props for today 

NHL On Tap: Crosby, Penguins go for 3rd straight win against Hurricanes

New York Islanders Expand Commitment to Girls Youth Hockey, New Opportunities Will More Than Double Participation to 1,100 Girls 

McCann has 3 points, Kraken hold off Flyers

Bedard, Teravainen help Blackhawks top Sharks in home opener

Barkov skates, could return next week for Panthers

McDavid scores 1st of season, Oilers hold off winless Predators

Panarin gets hat trick, assist, Rangers ease past Red Wings

Unmasked: Gustavsson of Wild latest to join trend of goalie goals

Neighbours, Blues edge Islanders in OT

Rittich, Kings defeat Canadiens to snap 3-game losing streak

Kucherov scores 2, Lightning rally past Golden Knights late to stay undefeated