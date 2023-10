Lightning at Senators

LIGHTNING (1-1-0) at SENATORS (1-1-0)

7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, NHLN, BSSUN

Lightning projected lineup

Conor Sheary -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Steven Stamkos

Michael Eyssimont -- Nicholas Paul -- Austin Watson

Tanner Jeannot -- Luke Glendening

Victor Hedman -- Nick Perbix

Mikhail Sergachev -- Darren Raddysh

Calvin de Haan -- Erik Cernak

Haydn Fleury

Matt Tomkins

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Waltteri Merela, Zach Bogosian

Injured: Andrei Vasilevskiy (back), Tyler Motte (upper body)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Mathieu Joseph -- Ridly Greig -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Dominik Kubalik -- Rourke Chartier -- Drake Batherson

Parker Kelly -- Mark Kastelic -- Zack MacEwen

Jakob Chychrun -- Thomas Chabot

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Erik Brannstrom -- Travis Hamonic

Joonas Korpisalo

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: None

Injured: Josh Norris (shoulder)

Status report

Tomkins could make his NHL debut after Johansson allowed five goals on 41 shots in a 6-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. … The Lightning could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen like they did Saturday. … Neither team held a morning skate. … Korpisalo will start for the Senators after Forsberg made 19 saves in a 5-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. … Norris, a center, has been a regular participant in practice for weeks, but still has not been cleared by team doctors.