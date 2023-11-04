Lighting at Senators

LIGHTNING (4-3-3) at SENATORS (4-5-0)

7 p.m. ET; SN1, BSSUN

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel -- Brayden Point -- Michael Eyssimont

Steven Stamkos -- Nicholas Paul -- Conor Sheary

Alex Barre-Boulet -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov

Tanner Jeannot -- Luke Glendening -- Austin Watson

Victor Hedman -- Erik Cernak

Mikhail Sergachev -- Darren Raddysh

Calvin de Haan -- Nick Perbix

Jonas Johansson

Matt Tomkins

Scratched: Waltteri Merela, Zach Bogosian

Injured: Andrei Vasilevskiy (back), Tyler Motte (hand)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Mathieu Joseph

Dominik Kubalik -- Josh Norris -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Drake Batherson -- Roby Jarventie -- Claude Giroux

Parker Kelly -- Rourke Chartier -- Zack MacEwen

Jake Sanderson -- Travis Hamonic

Jakob Chychrun -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Joonas Korpisalo

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: None

Injured: Artem Zub (head), Thomas Chabot (broken hand), Erik Brannstrom (concussion), Ridly Greig (lower body), Mark Kastelic (high ankle sprain)

Status report

The Lightning did not hold a morning skate Saturday after practicing for nearly an hour Friday. … Johansson is expected to start after Tomkins made 24 saves in a 4-2 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. ... Motte, a forward, is traveling on the road trip and practiced Friday. … Jarventie and MacEwen each was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Saturday; Jarventie will make his NHL debut. … Korpisalo took reps in the starter’s end during the Senators' morning skate Saturday. … Forwards Greig and Kastelic “won’t play any time soon,” Ottawa coach D.J. Smith said. … Brannstrom, a defenseman, skated in a yellow non-contact jersey Saturday.