Lighting at Senators

LIGHTNING (4-3-3) at SENATORS (4-5-0)
7 p.m. ET; SN1, BSSUN
Lightning projected lineup
Brandon Hagel -- Brayden Point -- Michael Eyssimont
Steven Stamkos -- Nicholas Paul -- Conor Sheary
Alex Barre-Boulet -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov
Tanner Jeannot -- Luke Glendening -- Austin Watson
Victor Hedman -- Erik Cernak
Mikhail Sergachev -- Darren Raddysh
Calvin de Haan -- Nick Perbix
Jonas Johansson
Matt Tomkins
Scratched: Waltteri Merela, Zach Bogosian
Injured: Andrei Vasilevskiy (back), Tyler Motte (hand)
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Mathieu Joseph
Dominik Kubalik -- Josh Norris -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Drake Batherson -- Roby Jarventie -- Claude Giroux
Parker Kelly -- Rourke Chartier -- Zack MacEwen
Jake Sanderson -- Travis Hamonic
Jakob Chychrun -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo
Joonas Korpisalo
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: None
Injured: Artem Zub (head), Thomas Chabot (broken hand), Erik Brannstrom (concussion), Ridly Greig (lower body), Mark Kastelic (high ankle sprain)
Status report
The Lightning did not hold a morning skate Saturday after practicing for nearly an hour Friday. … Johansson is expected to start after Tomkins made 24 saves in a 4-2 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. ... Motte, a forward, is traveling on the road trip and practiced Friday. … Jarventie and MacEwen each was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Saturday; Jarventie will make his NHL debut. … Korpisalo took reps in the starter’s end during the Senators' morning skate Saturday. … Forwards Greig and Kastelic “won’t play any time soon,” Ottawa coach D.J. Smith said. … Brannstrom, a defenseman, skated in a yellow non-contact jersey Saturday.