Maple Leafs look to regroup with Liljegren on LTIR

On Tap: Stars look to slow Canucks’ roll

CHL notebook: Kraken prospect Firkus finding net

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

nhl fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings pools

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Hayes scores twice, Blues top Devils

Karlsson returns to face Sharks for 1st time with Penguins

Flyers score 3 in 1st, ease past Sabres

Jack Hughes leaves Devils game against Blues with upper-body injury

Buzz: Hall to return for Blackhawks tonight

Fox goes on long-term injured reserve for Rangers, Chytil on IR

nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Minnesota Wild adjust lines and power player unit to end skid

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Anaheim Ducks coach Greg Cronin fined

Weekes' Weekend Watch: Bruins-Red Wings among highlights

Lighting at Senators

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

LIGHTNING (4-3-3) at SENATORS (4-5-0)

7 p.m. ET; SN1, BSSUN

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel -- Brayden Point -- Michael Eyssimont

Steven Stamkos -- Nicholas Paul -- Conor Sheary

Alex Barre-Boulet -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov

Tanner Jeannot -- Luke Glendening -- Austin Watson

Victor Hedman -- Erik Cernak

Mikhail Sergachev -- Darren Raddysh

Calvin de Haan -- Nick Perbix

Jonas Johansson

Matt Tomkins

Scratched: Waltteri Merela, Zach Bogosian

Injured: Andrei Vasilevskiy (back), Tyler Motte (hand)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Mathieu Joseph

Dominik Kubalik -- Josh Norris -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Drake Batherson -- Roby Jarventie -- Claude Giroux

Parker Kelly -- Rourke Chartier -- Zack MacEwen

Jake Sanderson -- Travis Hamonic

Jakob Chychrun -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Joonas Korpisalo

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: None

Injured: Artem Zub (head), Thomas Chabot (broken hand), Erik Brannstrom (concussion), Ridly Greig (lower body), Mark Kastelic (high ankle sprain)

Status report

The Lightning did not hold a morning skate Saturday after practicing for nearly an hour Friday. … Johansson is expected to start after Tomkins made 24 saves in a 4-2 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. ... Motte, a forward, is traveling on the road trip and practiced Friday. … Jarventie and MacEwen each was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Saturday; Jarventie will make his NHL debut. … Korpisalo took reps in the starter’s end during the Senators' morning skate Saturday. … Forwards Greig and Kastelic “won’t play any time soon,” Ottawa coach D.J. Smith said. … Brannstrom, a defenseman, skated in a yellow non-contact jersey Saturday.