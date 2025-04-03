Lightning at Senators projected lineups
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nick Paul
Oliver Bjorkstrand -- Yanni Gourde -- Gage Goncalves
Zemgus Girgensons -- Luke Glendening -- Mitchell Chafee
Victor Hedman -- J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Cam Atkinson, Darren Raddysh
Injured: None
Senators projected lineup
Claude Giroux -- Tim Stutzle -- Fabian Zetterlund
David Perron -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson
Ridly Greig -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio
Matthew Highmore -- Adam Gaudette -- Angus Crookshank
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo
Linus Ullmark
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Travis Hamonic
Injured: Nick Cousins (knee), Brady Tkachuk (upper body)
Status report
Glendening will return after missing a 4-1 win at the New York Islanders on Tuesday for the birth of his second child. … Raddysh, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for the first time since March 13. … Tkachuk will miss his second straight game; Senators coach Travis Green, who had initially been “hopeful” Tkachuk would only miss one game, did not have an update on the forward’s status after Ottawa's morning skate. … Jensen did not take part in the morning skate but will play. … Cousins, who had knee surgery Feb. 1, skated in a no-contact jersey Thursday; there is no timeline for the forward's return.