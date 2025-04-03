Lightning at Senators projected lineups

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nick Paul

Oliver Bjorkstrand -- Yanni Gourde -- Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons -- Luke Glendening -- Mitchell Chafee

Victor Hedman -- J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Cam Atkinson, Darren Raddysh

Injured: None

Senators projected lineup

Claude Giroux -- Tim Stutzle -- Fabian Zetterlund

David Perron -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson

Ridly Greig -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Matthew Highmore -- Adam Gaudette -- Angus Crookshank

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Linus Ullmark

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Travis Hamonic

Injured: Nick Cousins (knee), Brady Tkachuk (upper body)

Status report

Glendening will return after missing a 4-1 win at the New York Islanders on Tuesday for the birth of his second child. … Raddysh, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for the first time since March 13. … Tkachuk will miss his second straight game; Senators coach Travis Green, who had initially been “hopeful” Tkachuk would only miss one game, did not have an update on the forward’s status after Ottawa's morning skate. … Jensen did not take part in the morning skate but will play. … Cousins, who had knee surgery Feb. 1, skated in a no-contact jersey Thursday; there is no timeline for the forward's return.