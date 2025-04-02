Kucherov, Lightning defeat Islanders, gain in Atlantic race

Kucherov has 19 points (five goals, 14 assists) during his streak, including 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in his past four games. He leads the NHL with 111 points (33 goals, 78 assists), one ahead of Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche.

Jake Guentzel had a goal and an assist, and Brayden Point had two assists for the Lightning (44-25-5), who have won four straight. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 27 saves.

Tampa Bay moved within one point of the Toronto Maple Leafs for first place in the Atlantic Division and leads the Florida Panthers by one point for second.

Bo Horvat scored, and Ilya Sorokin made 19 saves for the Islanders (32-32-10), who have lost six straight (0-4-2). They trail the Canadiens by five points for the second wild card.

Vasilevskiy denied Horvat’s breakaway chance at 6:48 of the first, getting a glove on the backhand try.

Oliver Bjorkstrand then gave the Lightning a 1-0 lead at 8:46. He scored in the low slot by deflecting a Darren Raddysh point shot past Sorokin’s blocker.

Horvat tied it 1-1 at 10:57 with a short-handed goal off the rush. After corralling a loose puck in the Islanders zone, Horvat skated up the ice on a 2-on-1 with Kyle Palmieri before beating Vasilevskiy under the blocker from the right face-off circle.

Guentzel gave Tampa Bay a 2-1 lead at 8:01 of the second period. Kucherov found Guentzel open with a quick pass from the left corner for a tap-in at the right post.

Victor Hedman extended the lead to 3-1 at 10:41 by scoring off the rush. Kucherov fed Hedman in the high slot, where he took a few strides before being Sorokin high to the blocker side.

Nick Paul scored into an empty net at 16:29 of the third period for the 4-1 final.