Lightning at Islanders

LIGHTNING (27-19-5) at ISLANDERS (21-17-12)
8 p.m. ET; ESPN
Lightning projected lineup
Brayden Point -- Nicholas Paul -- Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Steven Stamkos
Michael Eyssimont -- Tyler Motte - Connor Sheary
Alex Barre-Boulet -- Luke Glendening -- Waltteri Merela
Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh
Calvin de Haan -- Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix
Jonas Johansson
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Scratched: None
Injured: Tanner Jeannot (lower body), Haydn Fleury (lower body), Austin Watson (lower body), Mikhail Sergachev (lower body)
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal
Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson – Kyle Palmieri
Simon Holmstrom -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Oliver Wahlstrom
Matt Martin -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck
Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson
Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock
Mike Reilly – Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Scratched: Samuel Bolduc, Sebastian Aho
Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Hudson Fasching (lower body)
Status report
Johansson is expected to start after Vasilevskiy made 21 saves in a 3-1 loss at the New York Rangers on Wednesday night; it was Vasilevskiy's 20th start in 22 games. ... There was no update on Sergachev, a defenseman who left on a stretcher during the second period Wednesday. ... Sorokin is expected to start his second straight game after Varlamov started the previous two. ... Cizikas was activated from long-term injured reserve Thursday and is expected to return after missing 10 games with a lower-body injury. ...… Kyle MacLean, a forward, has been returned by the Islanders to Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on Thursday.