Lightning at Islanders

LIGHTNING (27-19-5) at ISLANDERS (21-17-12)

8 p.m. ET; ESPN

Lightning projected lineup

Brayden Point -- Nicholas Paul -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Steven Stamkos

Michael Eyssimont -- Tyler Motte - Connor Sheary

Alex Barre-Boulet -- Luke Glendening -- Waltteri Merela

Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh

Calvin de Haan -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix

Jonas Johansson

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Scratched: None

Injured: Tanner Jeannot (lower body), Haydn Fleury (lower body), Austin Watson (lower body), Mikhail Sergachev (lower body)

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson – Kyle Palmieri

Simon Holmstrom -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Oliver Wahlstrom

Matt Martin -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck

Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson

Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock

Mike Reilly – Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Samuel Bolduc, Sebastian Aho

Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Hudson Fasching (lower body)

Status report

Johansson is expected to start after Vasilevskiy made 21 saves in a 3-1 loss at the New York Rangers on Wednesday night; it was Vasilevskiy's 20th start in 22 games. ... There was no update on Sergachev, a defenseman who left on a stretcher during the second period Wednesday. ... Sorokin is expected to start his second straight game after Varlamov started the previous two. ... Cizikas was activated from long-term injured reserve Thursday and is expected to return after missing 10 games with a lower-body injury. ...… Kyle MacLean, a forward, has been returned by the Islanders to Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on Thursday.

