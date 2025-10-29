Girgensons scores 2, Lightning defeat Predators for 3rd straight win

The forward scored two goals in 82 games last season with Tampa Bay.

“It definitely feels nice,” Girgensons said. “The second one too, (Lightning forward Pontus Holmberg) kind of put it on my platter so it was pretty easy. But yes, definitely any time that happens it’s easier to play. Your mind is free.”

Nikita Kucherov and Brandon Hagel each had a goal and an assist for the Lightning (4-4-2), who have won three consecutive games. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 18 saves.

Luke Evangelista had a goal and an assist for the Predators (4-5-2), who are 2-5-1 in their past eight games. Juuse Saros made 25 saves.

It was the eighth time in 11 games that the Predators have scored two or fewer goals.

“Obviously we need to get the offense going here a little bit more,” Predators forward Michael Bunting said. “Maybe just deliver more pucks to the net when we have guys there and kind of cause havoc. I feel like goals are scored in front of the net and things are getting blocked. We’re not getting it there, and then it’s easy for them to break it out when it gets blocked and stuff like that. So we’ve just got to sustain a little bit more offense.”

Girgensons gave the Lightning a 1-0 lead at 10:31 of the first period on a one-timer from the slot on a one-handed pass from behind the net by Holmberg.