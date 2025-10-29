NASHVILLE -- Zemgus Girgensons scored twice, and the Tampa Bay Lightning won 5-2 against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday.
Girgensons scores 2, Lightning defeat Predators for 3rd straight win
D’Astous gets 1st NHL goal for Tampa Bay; Saros makes 25 saves for Nashville
The forward scored two goals in 82 games last season with Tampa Bay.
“It definitely feels nice,” Girgensons said. “The second one too, (Lightning forward Pontus Holmberg) kind of put it on my platter so it was pretty easy. But yes, definitely any time that happens it’s easier to play. Your mind is free.”
Nikita Kucherov and Brandon Hagel each had a goal and an assist for the Lightning (4-4-2), who have won three consecutive games. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 18 saves.
Luke Evangelista had a goal and an assist for the Predators (4-5-2), who are 2-5-1 in their past eight games. Juuse Saros made 25 saves.
It was the eighth time in 11 games that the Predators have scored two or fewer goals.
“Obviously we need to get the offense going here a little bit more,” Predators forward Michael Bunting said. “Maybe just deliver more pucks to the net when we have guys there and kind of cause havoc. I feel like goals are scored in front of the net and things are getting blocked. We’re not getting it there, and then it’s easy for them to break it out when it gets blocked and stuff like that. So we’ve just got to sustain a little bit more offense.”
Girgensons gave the Lightning a 1-0 lead at 10:31 of the first period on a one-timer from the slot on a one-handed pass from behind the net by Holmberg.
Hagel made it 2-0 at 15:37 of the second period on a rebound in the crease after a shot from Anthony Cirelli eight seconds after their power play had expired. It was Cirelli's 300th NHL point.
“I think just continuing what we’re doing throughout the beginning of the game,” Cirelli said. “We play good enough to get that 2-0 lead. We’ve just got to continue doing that. Maybe a couple too many penalties in that third period, but [Vasilevskiy] was there to make some huge saves. We just keep rolling. It’s kind of a little bit of a feeling where whatever happens we just play our game, worry about ourselves and go out there for the next shift.”
Evangelista brought the Predators to within 2-1 at 5:05 of the third period on a rebound of a shot from Erik Haula on the power play.
“We put ourselves in kind of a tough spot when we play that way in the first and second,” Evangelista said. “It was a great push in the third. We were a lot more connected. The forecheck was going and they were turning pucks over, resulting in a lot more [offensive] zone time and a good push. We’ve got to play like that for a full 60.”
Charles-Edouard D'Astous gave the Lightning a 3-1 lead at 7:58 on a 3-on-2 rush. He received a pass from Brayden Point and beat Saros with a wrist shot from the slot for his first NHL goal in his third game.
“It’s a fun puck to give out postgame, especially when you win,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “But good on him. Jumped in the play. [Point] put it right on his tape. He shot it from a little distance, but he shot it with authority. It was one of those plays that looks like he’s been doing it in this league for a long time.”
Filip Forsberg scored for the Predators to make it 3-2 at 17:54 of the third period on a rebound of a one-timer by Evangelista with Saros pulled for an extra attacker.
Kucherov scored an empty-net goal to make it 4-2 at 19:07 of the third period. Girgensons added a goal at 19:33 of the third period on a rebound for the 5-2 final.
NOTES: Kucherov has eight points (two goals, six assists) on a five-hame point streak. … Predators defenseman Adam Wilsby left the game in the second period because of a lower-body injury. There was no update after the game. … Lightning defenseman Darren Raddysh did not play because of the birth of his child. … Predators forward Steven Stamkos does not have a point in his past six games.