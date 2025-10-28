Lightning at Predators projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

LIGHTNING (3-4-2) at PREDATORS (4-4-2)

7:45 p.m. ET; The Spot, FDSNSO, TVAS

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Curtis Douglas

Oliver Bjorkstrand -- Dominic James -- Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg

Victor Hedman -- J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Charle-Edouard D'Astous

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Jack Finley, Darren Raddysh, Scott Sabourin

Injured: Max Crozier (lower body), Nick Paul (upper body)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Matthew Wood

Tyson Jost -- Steven Stamkos -- Jonathan Marchessault

Michael Bunting -- Erik Haula -- Luke Evangelista

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Ozzy Wiesblatt

Adam Wilsby -- Nicholas Hague

Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix

Spencer Stastney -- Justin Barron

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Nick Blankenburg, Fedor Svechkov

Injured: Roman Josi (upper body)

Status report

Raddysh will miss the game because of the birth of his child. … Stamkos will play at center for the second game in a row after starting the season at left wing. ... Sabourin, a forward, was recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League, and forward Mitchell Chaffee was reassigned to the AHL.

