Lightning at Predators projected lineups

LIGHTNING (3-4-2) at PREDATORS (4-4-2)
7:45 p.m. ET; The Spot, FDSNSO, TVAS
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Curtis Douglas
Oliver Bjorkstrand -- Dominic James -- Gage Goncalves
Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg
Victor Hedman -- J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg -- Charle-Edouard D'Astous
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Jack Finley, Darren Raddysh, Scott Sabourin
Injured: Max Crozier (lower body), Nick Paul (upper body)
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Matthew Wood
Tyson Jost -- Steven Stamkos -- Jonathan Marchessault
Michael Bunting -- Erik Haula -- Luke Evangelista
Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Ozzy Wiesblatt
Adam Wilsby -- Nicholas Hague
Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix
Spencer Stastney -- Justin Barron
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Nick Blankenburg, Fedor Svechkov
Injured: Roman Josi (upper body)
Status report
Raddysh will miss the game because of the birth of his child. … Stamkos will play at center for the second game in a row after starting the season at left wing. ... Sabourin, a forward, was recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League, and forward Mitchell Chaffee was reassigned to the AHL.