Kucherov, Lightning defeat Canadiens, gain in Atlantic

Steven Stamkos had two goals and an assist, Nicholas Paul scored twice, and Michael Eyssimont had a goal and an assist for Tampa Bay (43-26-7), which has won five of six, including a 4-1 victory at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. Matt Tomkins made 27 saves in his first start since Nov. 7, when he got his first NHL victory in a 5-3 win in Montreal.

The Lightning moved within two points of the Maple Leafs for third place in the Atlantic Division.

Joel Armia scored twice for Montreal (29-34-12), which had won four of five. Cayden Primeau made 29 saves.

The Canadiens were eliminated from Stanley Cup Playoff contention.

The Lightning scored four consecutive goals in the second period after Armia tied it 2-2 with his second of the game at 4:42.

Stamkos put Tampa Bay up 3-2 at 7:58 with a one-timer from the left face-off circle off Anthony Cirelli’s pass from the right boards.

Paul pushed it to 4-2 with his second of the game at 9:12 on a wrist shot over Primeau’s glove from the slot.

Brandon Hagel’s made it 5-2 at 13:18, and Kucherov extended it to 6-2 on the power play at 17:45, scoring on a one-timer past Primeau glove side from the right face-off circle.

Kucherov has 43 goals and 90 assists.

Juraj Slafkovsky pulled the Canadiens within 6-3 at 8:40 of the third period when he deflected Arber Xhekaj’s shot from the right point, and Cole Caufield cut it to 6-4 at 11:51.

Stamkos scored into an empty net with 54 seconds remaining for the 7-4 final. Kucherov got the assist for his second straight three-point game and 21st of the season.

Armia gave Montreal a 1-0 lead at 2:37 of the first when he batted in a rebound of Gallagher’s shot.

Paul tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal at 9:45. He slapped home a loose puck after a rebound of Brayden Point’s shot bounced off him and landed at his feet as he cut across the goalmouth. Kucherov got the secondary assist.

Eyssimont put Tampa Bay up 2-1 at 16:26 when he drove to the net and jammed the puck off the blade of Primeau’s stick up and over the goalie.

Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle left the game with an upper-body injury after Kucherov checked him into the boards behind the Montreal net at 4:03 of the first.

Hagel left at 12:53 of the third after colliding with Stamkos following a check into the boards by Xhekaj.