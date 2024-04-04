Lightning at Canadiens

LIGHTNING (42-26-7) at CANADIENS (29-33-12)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, BSSUN
Lightning projected lineup
Anthony Duclair -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Steven Stamkos
Michael Eyssimont -- Nicholas Paul -- Mitchell Chaffee
Tanner Jeannot -- Luke Glendening -- Tyler Motte
Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh
Haydn Fleury -- Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg -- Matt Dumba
Matt Tompkins
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Scratched: Calvin de Haan, Austin Watson, Conor Sheary, Nick Perbix
Injured: Mikhail Sergachev (leg), Jonas Johansson (lower body)
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Brendan Gallagher -- Alex Newhook -- Joel Armia
Josh Anderson -- Jake Evans -- Jesse Ylonen
Michael Pezzetta -- Colin White -- Rafael Harvey-Pinard
Mike Matheson -- Kaiden Guhle
Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard
Jayden Struble -- Jordan Harris
Cayden Primeau
Sam Montembeault
Scratched: Johnathan Kovacevic, Tanner Pearson
Injured: Joshua Roy (upper body)
Status report
The Lightning did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 4-1 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. … Tomkins could make his first start since Nov. 7 after Vasilevskiy made 28 saves Wednesday in his 14th start in 15 games. … Jeannot did not return Wednesday after he fought with Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves at 3:10 of the third period, but Lightning coach Jon Cooper said he was “fine” after the game. … The Canadiens will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 5-3 win against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. ... Primeau will start after consecutive starts by Montembeault.