Lightning at Canadiens

LIGHTNING (42-26-7) at CANADIENS (29-33-12)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, BSSUN

Lightning projected lineup

Anthony Duclair -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Steven Stamkos

Michael Eyssimont -- Nicholas Paul -- Mitchell Chaffee

Tanner Jeannot -- Luke Glendening -- Tyler Motte

Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh

Haydn Fleury -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Matt Dumba

Matt Tompkins

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Scratched: Calvin de Haan, Austin Watson, Conor Sheary, Nick Perbix

Injured: Mikhail Sergachev (leg), Jonas Johansson (lower body)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Brendan Gallagher -- Alex Newhook -- Joel Armia

Josh Anderson -- Jake Evans -- Jesse Ylonen

Michael Pezzetta -- Colin White -- Rafael Harvey-Pinard

Mike Matheson -- Kaiden Guhle

Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard

Jayden Struble -- Jordan Harris

Cayden Primeau

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Johnathan Kovacevic, Tanner Pearson

Injured: Joshua Roy (upper body)

Status report

The Lightning did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 4-1 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. … Tomkins could make his first start since Nov. 7 after Vasilevskiy made 28 saves Wednesday in his 14th start in 15 games. … Jeannot did not return Wednesday after he fought with Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves at 3:10 of the third period, but Lightning coach Jon Cooper said he was “fine” after the game. … The Canadiens will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 5-3 win against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. ... Primeau will start after consecutive starts by Montembeault.