Raddysh scores twice in Lightning win against Wild

Zach Bogosian scored for Minnesota (16-17-4), which has lost four straight. Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves and remains one win shy of tying Patrick Roy (551) for second in NHL history.

“I thought tonight we had some looks, but I thought our execution tonight didn’t allow us to play fast, and I thought in particular it was more the second pass out of the zone. We had a lot of pucks in skates, missed passes, bobbled pucks,” Wild coach John Hynes said. “That’s really when you can beat that initial part of the forecheck, and then basically on top of the circles to the red line, our execution in those areas really lacked, and that didn’t allow us to be able to get up and play as fast as we wanted to play and play a more attacking game.”

Raddysh gave the Lightning a 1-0 lead at 4:31 of the second period, knocking in a rebound with his backhand in front.

Raddysh then made it 2-0 on a wraparound at 7:00.

“I just kind of saw [Conor Sheary] had the puck and just tried to beat my man to the net, and the goalie kind of came out high, so I just tried to throw a little fake, and then I knew once I faked there the wraparound was probably there,” Raddysh said. “Lucky to get that in and pot two tonight.”

Hedman extended the lead to 3-0 with a power-play goal from the high slot at 2:00 of the third period.