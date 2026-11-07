Lightning at Wild projected lineups

LIGHTNING (10-3-2) at WILD (12-3-3)
8 p.m. ET; Wild+, MINNHL, The Spot
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Gage Goncalves
Ilya Mikheyev -- Conor Geekie -- Pontus Holmberg
Jeffrey Viel -- Zemgus Girgensons
J.J. Moser -- John Carlson
Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak
Victor Hedman -- Emil Lilleberg
Charle-Edouard D'Astous
Dennis Hildeby
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Scratched: Max Crozier, Scott Sabourin
Injured: Yanni Gourde (hip)
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy
Maxim Shabanov -- Danila Yurov -- Yakov Trenin
Blake Coleman -- Michael McCarron -- Bobby Brink
Nico Sturm -- Ryan Hartman -- Tyler Pitlick
Quinn Hughes -- Jonas Brodin
Olli Maatta -- Zach Bogosian
Matt Kiersted -- David Spacek
Calvin Pickard
Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: Cameron Crotty
Injured: Brock Faber (skull fracture), Marcus Foligno (lower body), Nick Foligno (upper body), Filip Gustavsson (lower body), Jared Spurgeon (lower body)
Status report
Hildeby is expected to start for the Lightning in the opener of a back-to-back that continues at the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday. … The Wild did not hold a morning skate following a 4-1 win against the San Jose Sharks on Friday. Pickard is expected to start after Wallstedt made 23 saves. … Forwards Marcus Foligno (14 games missed) and Nick Foligno (15 games missed) could possibly return for Minnesota, which reassigned forward Mason Shaw to Iowa of the American Hockey League. … McCarron is questionable after he left in the third period Friday with an undisclosed injury.