Lightning at Wild projected lineups

LIGHTNING (10-3-2) at WILD (12-3-3)

8 p.m. ET; Wild+, MINNHL, The Spot

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Gage Goncalves

Ilya Mikheyev -- Conor Geekie -- Pontus Holmberg

Jeffrey Viel -- Zemgus Girgensons

J.J. Moser -- John Carlson

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Victor Hedman -- Emil Lilleberg

Charle-Edouard D'Astous

Dennis Hildeby

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Scratched: Max Crozier, Scott Sabourin

Injured: Yanni Gourde (hip)

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Maxim Shabanov -- Danila Yurov -- Yakov Trenin

Blake Coleman -- Michael McCarron -- Bobby Brink

Nico Sturm -- Ryan Hartman -- Tyler Pitlick

Quinn Hughes -- Jonas Brodin

Olli Maatta -- Zach Bogosian

Matt Kiersted -- David Spacek

Calvin Pickard

Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Cameron Crotty

Injured: Brock Faber (skull fracture), Marcus Foligno (lower body), Nick Foligno (upper body), Filip Gustavsson (lower body), Jared Spurgeon (lower body)

Status report

Hildeby is expected to start for the Lightning in the opener of a back-to-back that continues at the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday. … The Wild did not hold a morning skate following a 4-1 win against the San Jose Sharks on Friday. Pickard is expected to start after Wallstedt made 23 saves. … Forwards Marcus Foligno (14 games missed) and Nick Foligno (15 games missed) could possibly return for Minnesota, which reassigned forward Mason Shaw to Iowa of the American Hockey League. … McCarron is questionable after he left in the third period Friday with an undisclosed injury.