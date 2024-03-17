Stamkos, Lightning start fast, hold off Panthers

Nikita Kucherov had a goal and an assist to extend his point streak to 10 games for the Lightning (36-25-6), who have won three in a row.

Sam Reinhart scored twice, and Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and an assist for the Panthers (45-19-4), who have lost two in a row. Sergei Bobrovsky made 11 saves.

Stamkos gave the Lightning a 1-0 lead 20 seconds into the first period when his pass for Brandon Hagel on a 2-on-1 hit the right skate of Panthers defenseman Brandon Montour and deflected into the net.

Michael Eyssimont made it 2-0 at 13:21. His initial shot on a breakaway was stopped by the right pad of Bobrovsky, but Eyssimont quickly jammed the rebound five-hole.

Darren Raddysh pushed it to 3-0 at 3:02 of the second period, taking a cross-ice pass from Anthony Duclair and roofing a shot blocker side from the top of the right circle.

Josh Mahura appeared to score 36 seconds later to cut it to 3-1. However, following a video review initiated by the officials, the call was reversed after it was confirmed that a match penalty should be assessed to Dmitry Kulikov for an illegal hit to the head against Conor Sheary.

The teams skated at 4-on-4 for the following two minutes because of a roughing penalty to Eyssimont, but after the power play had begun, Panthers defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson was assessed a minor for hooking at 6:51, resulting in a 5-on-3 power play for the Lightning.

Stamkos then scored eight seconds into the two-man advantage with a one-timer from the left circle to extend the lead to 4-0.

Florida would outshoot Tampa Bay 37-3 the rest of the game.

Tkachuk made it 4-1 with his first career short-handed goal at 8:23. He elected to shoot on a 3-on-1 rush and beat Vasilevskiy blocker side from the right circle.

Reinhart cut it to 4-2 at 11:55, picking up a loose puck at the edge of the crease for a power-play goal.

Reinhart scored his second of the game to make it 4-3 at 16:08 of the third period. He skated around the back of the net, stole the puck from Matt Dumba, and scored from a sharp angle with Vasilevskiy out of position.

Kucherov shot into an empty net at 18:28 for the 5-3 final.