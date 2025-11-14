Lightning at Panthers projected lineups

LIGHTNING (8-6-2) at PANTHERS (9-7-1)

5 p.m. ET; The Spot, SCRIPPS

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Yanni Gourde -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons -- Jack Finley -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Boris Katchouck -- Curtis Douglas -- Scott Sabourin

J.J. Moser -- Max Crozier

Charle-Edouard D'Astous -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Darren Raddysh

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: None

Injured: Brandon Hagel (upper body), Nick Paul (upper body), Ryan McDonagh (undisclosed), Pontus Holmberg (undisclosed), Dominic James (undisclosed), Victor Hedman (undisclosed)

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Brad Marchand

Carter Verhaeghe -- Evan Rodrigues -- Sam Reinhart

Jesper Boqvist -- Sam Bennett -- Mackie Samoskevich

A.J. Greer -- Cole Schwindt -- Luke Kunin

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones

Donovan Sebrango -- Jeff Petry

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Noah Gregor

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder)

Status report

A number of players were missing from Lightning practice Friday; coach Jon Cooper said some players who did participate may not play Saturday. ... Hedman was on ice for some of the workout after the defenseman missed a 7-3 loss to the New York Rangers on Wednesday. ... Hagel is not expected to play; the forward left in the first period Wednesday and did not return. ... Paul practiced Friday; Cooper said he hopes to have the forward back next week. … The Panthers are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 6-3 win against the Washington Capitals on Thursday.