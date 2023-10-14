Video Review: TBL @ DET – 7:34 of the First Period

Type of Review: Batted Puck

Result: No Goal Tampa Bay

Explanation: Video review determined that Tampa Bay’s Steven Stamkos batted the puck into the Detroit net using his glove. According to Rule 78.5 (i), apparent goals shall be disallowed, “When the puck has been directed, batted or thrown into the net by an attacking player other than with a stick. When this occurs, if it is deemed to be done deliberately, then the decision shall be NO GOAL. A goal cannot be scored when the puck has been deliberately batted with any part of the attacking player’s body into the net.”