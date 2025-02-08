Lightning score 4 in 1st period, end Red Wings’ 7-game win streak

Hagel has 4 points; Tarasenko gets 300th NHL goal for Detroit

Lightning at Red Wings | Recap

By Dave Hogg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DETROIT -- The Tampa Bay Lightning scored four goals in the first period and ended the Detroit Red Wings’ seven-game winning streak with a 6-3 victory at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday.

Brandon Hagel, who will be representing Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20, had two goals and two assists, and Erik Cernak (one goal, two assists) and Nikita Kucherov (three assists) each had three points for the Lightning (30-20-4), who have won three in a row and extended their point streak to five games (4-0-1). Andrei Vasilevskiy made 34 saves.

Alex DeBrincat had a goal and two assists, and Vladimir Tarasenko scored his 300th NHL goal for the Red Wings (28-22-5), who lost for the first time since Jan. 21 (2-1 in overtime at the Philadelphia Flyers).

Alex Lyon allowed two goals on three shots before being pulled at 2:56 of the first. He was relieved by Cam Talbot, who made 11 saves.

Detroit had the second-longest active win streak in the NHL behind the Winnipeg Jets, who have won eight in a row.

Hagel gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead at 1:28 of the first with a shot that went in off the end of Lyon’s catching glove.

Cernak made it 2-0 at 2:56 with a wrist shot from the point, prompting Red Wings coach Todd McLellan to pull Lyon.

Tarasenko cut it to 2-1 at 9:47, tipping Moritz Seider’s pass between Vasilevskiy’s legs for his 300th NHL goal.

Brayden Point, who will also play for Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off, gave the Lightning a 3-1 lead at 11:49, and Nick Paul beat Talbot on a breakaway at 15:13 to make it 4-1.

Patrick Kane cut it to 4-2 with a power-play goal at 16:54, one-timing DeBrincat’s pass across the slot.

DeBrincat made it 4-3 at 14:29 of the second period, stealing the puck from Darren Raddysh and beating Vasilevskiy.

Dylan Duke scored in his NHL debut on a rebound to give Tampa Bay a 5-3 lead at 4:10 of the third period.

Hagel scored an empty-net goal at 17:57 for the 6-3 final.

Latest News

Hurricanes pull away from Utah, end 3-game losing streak

Allen makes 34 saves, Devils shut out Canadiens

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Crosby could play for Penguins against Flyers

NHL On Tap: Matthews, Maple Leafs visit Canucks seeking 4th straight win

Shesterkin out 1-2 weeks for Rangers with upper-body injury

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

CHL notebook: Predators prospect Willis has ‘The Secret’ to success

NHL Morning Skate for Feb. 8

Vilardi scores twice, Jets top Islanders for 8th straight win

Kings edge Stars in shootout for 3rd straight win

Necas breaks tie late in 3rd, Avalanche edge Oilers in teams' final game before 4 Nations

Donato has 4 points, Blackhawks ease past Predators

4 Nations Face-Off reunion between 1976 Canada Cup foes

Sittler, 1976 Canada Cup hero, excited for 4 Nations Face-Off 

Penguins score 3 in 2nd period, hold off Rangers without Crosby

Oettinger, Saros, Lankinen, Ullmark 4 Nations masks unveiled

Nylander could be ‘biggest spark’ for Sweden at 4 Nations