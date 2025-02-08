Lightning score 4 in 1st period, end Red Wings’ 7-game win streak

Brandon Hagel, who will be representing Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20, had two goals and two assists, and Erik Cernak (one goal, two assists) and Nikita Kucherov (three assists) each had three points for the Lightning (30-20-4), who have won three in a row and extended their point streak to five games (4-0-1). Andrei Vasilevskiy made 34 saves.

Alex DeBrincat had a goal and two assists, and Vladimir Tarasenko scored his 300th NHL goal for the Red Wings (28-22-5), who lost for the first time since Jan. 21 (2-1 in overtime at the Philadelphia Flyers).

Alex Lyon allowed two goals on three shots before being pulled at 2:56 of the first. He was relieved by Cam Talbot, who made 11 saves.

Detroit had the second-longest active win streak in the NHL behind the Winnipeg Jets, who have won eight in a row.

Hagel gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead at 1:28 of the first with a shot that went in off the end of Lyon’s catching glove.

Cernak made it 2-0 at 2:56 with a wrist shot from the point, prompting Red Wings coach Todd McLellan to pull Lyon.

Tarasenko cut it to 2-1 at 9:47, tipping Moritz Seider’s pass between Vasilevskiy’s legs for his 300th NHL goal.

Brayden Point, who will also play for Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off, gave the Lightning a 3-1 lead at 11:49, and Nick Paul beat Talbot on a breakaway at 15:13 to make it 4-1.

Patrick Kane cut it to 4-2 with a power-play goal at 16:54, one-timing DeBrincat’s pass across the slot.

DeBrincat made it 4-3 at 14:29 of the second period, stealing the puck from Darren Raddysh and beating Vasilevskiy.

Dylan Duke scored in his NHL debut on a rebound to give Tampa Bay a 5-3 lead at 4:10 of the third period.

Hagel scored an empty-net goal at 17:57 for the 6-3 final.