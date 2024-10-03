Lightning’s Geekie suspended 1 preseason game

NEW YORK -- Tampa Bay Lightning forward Conor Geekie has been suspended for one preseason game for violating Rule 70.2 (leaving the bench on a legal line change for the purpose of starting an altercation) during NHL Preseason Game No. 79 in Tampa on Wednesday, Oct. 2, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 5:46 of the second period. Geekie was assessed a minor penalty for cross-checking, a minor penalty and 10-minute misconduct for instigating, and a major penalty for fighting.