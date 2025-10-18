Lightning at Blue Jackets projected lineups

LIGHTNING (1-2-2) at BLUE JACKETS (1-3-0)
7 p.m. ET; The Spot, FDSNOH
Lightning projected lineup
Brandon Hagel -- Brayden Point -- Gage Goncalves
Jake Guentzel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Conor Geekie
Oliver Bjorkstrand -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg
Mitchell Chaffee -- Jack Finley -- Curtis Douglas
Victor Hedman -- J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg -- Darren Raddysh
Jonas Johansson
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Scratched: Steven Santini, Scott Sabourin
Injured: Zemgus Girgensons (upper body), Max Crozier (undisclosed), Nikita Kucherov (illness)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko
Boone Jenner -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson
Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier
Zach Aston-Reese -- Isac Lundestrom -- Yegor Chinakhov
Zach Werenski -- Denton Mateychuk
Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen -- Dante Fabbro
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: None
Injured: Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Miles Wood (upper body)
Status report
The teams each held optional morning skates. … Kucherov is questionable after the forward did not play in a 2-1 overtime loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Friday. ... Johansson is expected to start after Vasilevskiy made 29 saves at Detroit. ... Based on practice Friday, Mateychuk will pair with Werenski with Fabbro moving to the third pair alongside Christiansen. ... Voronkov and Johnson swapped lines, as did Jenner and Sillinger.