Lightning at Blue Jackets projected lineups

LIGHTNING (1-2-2) at BLUE JACKETS (1-3-0)

7 p.m. ET; The Spot, FDSNOH

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel -- Brayden Point -- Gage Goncalves

Jake Guentzel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Conor Geekie

Oliver Bjorkstrand -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg

Mitchell Chaffee -- Jack Finley -- Curtis Douglas

Victor Hedman -- J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Darren Raddysh

Jonas Johansson

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Scratched: Steven Santini, Scott Sabourin

Injured: Zemgus Girgensons (upper body), Max Crozier (undisclosed), Nikita Kucherov (illness)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson

Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier

Zach Aston-Reese -- Isac Lundestrom -- Yegor Chinakhov

Zach Werenski -- Denton Mateychuk

Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen -- Dante Fabbro

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: None

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Miles Wood (upper body)

Status report

The teams each held optional morning skates. … Kucherov is questionable after the forward did not play in a 2-1 overtime loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Friday. ... Johansson is expected to start after Vasilevskiy made 29 saves at Detroit. ... Based on practice Friday, Mateychuk will pair with Werenski with Fabbro moving to the third pair alongside Christiansen. ... Voronkov and Johnson swapped lines, as did Jenner and Sillinger.