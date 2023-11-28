Latest News

Buffalo Sabres New York Rangers game recap November 27

Tuch scores twice, Sabres cruise past streaking Rangers
Florida Panthers Ottawa Senators game recap November 27

Reinhart scores twice, Panthers shut out Senators
Boston Bruins Columbus Blue Jackets game recap November 27

Chinakhov, Blue Jackets hand Bruins 3rd straight loss
Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest 2023-24

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest
Minnesota Wild fire coach Dean Evason

Evason fired as Wild coach, replaced by Hynes
Shanahan, Mayer recall 1st All-Star Game player draft

Shanahan, Mayer help bring back player draft at 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend
player draft returning to NHL All Star Weekend

New NHL All-Star Thursday to feature player draft, PWHL 3-on-3
2024 NHL All-Star Weekend expanded to 3-day event

2024 NHL All-Star Weekend expanded to 3-day event
Minnesota Wild Ryan Hartman suspended two games

Hartman suspended 2 games for actions in Wild game
NHL Buzz news and Notes November 27

NHL Buzz: MacKinnon game-time decision for Avalanche against Lightning
Maple Leafs 'hit or miss' this season, GM says

Maple Leafs have been 'hit or miss' this season, GM says
Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Edmonton Oilers Connor McDavid back in dominant form

McDavid scoring surge has Oilers captain back in dominant form
McDavid Kucherov Saros named 3 stars of week 

McDavid leads 3 Stars of the Week
Gordie Howe history of  600th NHL goal

Howe hailed, heckled on milestone night 58 years ago
Connor Bedard watch first matchup with Kirill Kaprizov

Connor Bedard Watch: No. 1 pick ready for 1st matchup with Kaprizov, Wild

Coach’s Challenge: TBL @ COL -- 8:12 of the Second Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Colorado

Type of Challenge: Offside

Result: Call on the ice is overturned -- No Goal Tampa Bay

Explanation: Video review determined that Tampa Bay’s Nick Perbix preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an offside position prior to Michael Eyssimont’s goal. According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Offside” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

The clock is reset to show 12:01 (7:59 elapsed time), when the offside infraction occurred.