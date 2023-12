Lightning at Flames

LIGHTNING (14-12-5) at FLAMES (11-14-5)

10 p.m. ET; SN360, CITY, SNW, BSSUN

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Tanner Jeannot -- Anthony Cirelli -- Michael Eyssimont

Steven Stamkos -- Nicholas Paul -- Conor Sheary

Tyler Motte -- Luke Glendening -- Austin Watson

Mikhail Sergachev -- Erik Cernak

Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh

Calvin De Haan -- Nicklaus Perbix

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Alex Barre-Boulet, Haydn Fleury, Sean Day

Injured: None

Flames projected lineup

Andrew Mangiapane -- Elias Lindholm – Yegor Sharangovich

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer -- Adam Ruzicka -- Dillon Dube

Noah Hanifin -- Rasmus Andersson

Jordan Oesterle -- MacKenzie Weegar

Dennis Gilbert -- Nick DeSimone

Dan Vladar

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Walker Duehr, Ilya Solovyov

Injured: Jacob Markstrom (finger), Jakob Pelletier (shoulder), Kevin Rooney (shoulder), Chris Tanev (upper body)

Status report

Hedman will return after missing two games because of an upper-body injury. ... Vasilevskiy will start for the eighth time in nine games. ... Vladar will make his third start in four games. ... Markstrom, who was injured during practice Dec. 4, participated in the Flames morning skate Saturday, but will not dress; the goalie is "very close," according to Calgary coach Ryan Huska. ... Tanev, a defenseman, also participated in the morning skate but will miss his third straight game.