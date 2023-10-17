Lightning at Sabres
Lightning projected lineup
Brandon Hagel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Michael Eyssimont -- Anthony Cirelli -- Tanner Jeannot
Alex Barre-Boulet -- Nicholas Paul -- Conor Sheary
Austin Watson -- Luke Glendening -- Waltteri Merela
Victor Hedman -- Erik Cernak
Mikhail Sergachev -- Darren Raddysh
Zach Bogosian -- Nick Perbix
Jonas Johansson
Matt Tomkins
Scratched: Calvin de Haan, Haydn Fleury
Injured: Steven Stamkos (lower body), Tyler Motte (upper body), Andrei Vasilevskiy (back)
Sabres projected lineup
Jeff Skinner -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
JJ Peterka -- Dylan Cozens -- Peyton Krebs
Jordan Greenway -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Zach Benson
Zemgus Girgensons -- Tyson Jost -- Kyle Okposo
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju
Erik Johnson -- Connor Clifton
Devon Levi
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Victor Olofsson, Jacob Bryson
Injured: Matt Savoie (upper body), Jack Quinn (Achilles)
Status report
Stamkos will miss his second straight game; the forward is day to day. … Bogosian will make his season debut. … Johansson is expected to start after Tomkins made 33 saves in a 5-2 loss at the Ottawa Senators on Sunday. ... Jost will play after being scratched the first two games of the season. … Olofsson, a forward, will be scratched and Krebs will move up to the second line. … Levi will start a third straight game; he made 26 saves in a 3-2 loss at the New York Islanders on Saturday.