Lightning at Sabres

Latest News

Edmonton Mattias Ekholm set for special return against Predators

Ekholm set for ‘special’ return to Nashville with Oilers
NHL On Tap: Avalanche-Kraken for 1st time since playoffs

NHL On Tap: Kraken play Avalanche for 1st time since playoffs in home opener
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
NHL projected lineup projections

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Phillips enjoys 'unreal' game against Flames with Capitals

Phillips enjoys 'unreal' game for Capitals against former team
New York Rangers adjusting well to Peter Laviolette system

Rangers finding early success while adjusting to Laviolette's system
Blackhawks veterans step up against Maple Leafs

Blackhawks find way to defeat Maple Leafs without offense from Bedard
Conroy talks transition to new role with Flames in Q&A with NHL.com

Conroy talks transition to new role with Flames in Q&A with NHL.com
Peterka set to break out, help Sabres end Stanley Cup Playoff drought

Peterka set to break out, help Sabres end Stanley Cup Playoff drought
Pluses, minuses for Lightning-Sabres, Avalanche-Kraken

Pluses, minuses for Lightning-Sabres, Avalanche-Kraken
Reinhart scores twice, Panthers hold off Devils

Reinhart scores twice, Panthers hold off Devils
Matthews held scoreless in loss to Blackhawks

Matthews denied hat trick record, Maple Leafs lose to Blackhawks
Shesterkin makes 26 saves in Rangers victory against Coyotes

Shesterkin makes 26 saves in Rangers victory against Coyotes
Capitals defeat Flames in shootout for 1st win under Carbery

Capitals defeat Flames in shootout for 1st win under Carbery
Reimer shuts out Blue Jackets in Red Wings debut

Reimer shuts out Blue Jackets in Red Wings debut
Ducks Troy Terry meets NFL legend Troy Aikman

Ducks forward Terry meets namesake Aikman in Monday Night Football booth
Rangers help family replace signed Lundqvist jersey

Rangers help family replace signed Lundqvist jersey lost in house fire
Rangers fan hits long shot, wins new car at home opener

Rangers fan hits long shot, wins new car at home opener

Lightning at Sabres

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

LIGHTNING (1-2-0) at SABRES (0-2-0)

7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Michael Eyssimont -- Anthony Cirelli -- Tanner Jeannot

Alex Barre-Boulet -- Nicholas Paul -- Conor Sheary

Austin Watson -- Luke Glendening -- Waltteri Merela

Victor Hedman -- Erik Cernak

Mikhail Sergachev -- Darren Raddysh

Zach Bogosian -- Nick Perbix

Jonas Johansson

Matt Tomkins

Scratched: Calvin de Haan, Haydn Fleury

Injured: Steven Stamkos (lower body), Tyler Motte (upper body), Andrei Vasilevskiy (back)

Sabres projected lineup

Jeff Skinner -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

JJ Peterka -- Dylan Cozens -- Peyton Krebs

Jordan Greenway -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Zach Benson

Zemgus Girgensons -- Tyson Jost -- Kyle Okposo

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju

Erik Johnson -- Connor Clifton

Devon Levi

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Victor Olofsson, Jacob Bryson

Injured: Matt Savoie (upper body), Jack Quinn (Achilles)

Status report

Stamkos will miss his second straight game; the forward is day to day. … Bogosian will make his season debut. … Johansson is expected to start after Tomkins made 33 saves in a 5-2 loss at the Ottawa Senators on Sunday. ... Jost will play after being scratched the first two games of the season. … Olofsson, a forward, will be scratched and Krebs will move up to the second line. … Levi will start a third straight game; he made 26 saves in a 3-2 loss at the New York Islanders on Saturday.