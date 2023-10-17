Lightning at Sabres

Status report

Stamkos will miss his second straight game; the forward is day to day. … Bogosian will make his season debut. … Johansson is expected to start after Tomkins made 33 saves in a 5-2 loss at the Ottawa Senators on Sunday. ... Jost will play after being scratched the first two games of the season. … Olofsson, a forward, will be scratched and Krebs will move up to the second line. … Levi will start a third straight game; he made 26 saves in a 3-2 loss at the New York Islanders on Saturday.