Lightning at Sabres

LIGHTNING (23-17-5) at SABRES (20-21-4)
12:30 p.m. ET; BSSUN, MSG-B
Lightning projected lineup
Steven Stamkos -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nicholas Paul
Michael Eyssimont -- Tyler Motte -- Conor Sheary
Austin Watson -- Luke Glendening -- Waltteri Merela
Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh
Calvin de Haan -- Nick Perbix
Emil Lilleberg -- Max Crozier
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Alex Barre-Boulet, Philippe Myers
Injured: Mikhail Sergachev (foot), Tanner Jeannot (lower body), Erik Cernak (upper body)
Sabres projected lineup
Zach Benson -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Jeff Skinner -- Casey Mittelstadt -- JJ Peterka
Zemgus Girgensons -- Jordan Greenway -- Jack Quinn
Victor Olofsson -- Peyton Krebs -- Kyle Okposo
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Ryan Johnson -- Owen Power
Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Devon Levi
Scratched: Eric Robinson
Injured: Erik Johnson (upper body), Dylan Cozens (upper body), Henri Jokiharju (soreness)
Status report
Vasilevskiy could start for the 17th time in 18 games. … Skinner and Samuelsson each could return from an upper-body injury; Skinner has missed four games and Samuelsson two. ... Erik Johnson, a defenseman, is day to day; he was injured in the third period of a 3-0 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday when he was hit into the end boards by Blackhawks center Philipp Kurashev. … Cozens did not practice Friday; the forward is day to day. … Bryson recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Thursday, could play his first game since Nov. 4.