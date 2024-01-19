Lightning at Sabres

LIGHTNING (23-17-5) at SABRES (20-21-4)

12:30 p.m. ET; BSSUN, MSG-B

Lightning projected lineup

Steven Stamkos -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nicholas Paul

Michael Eyssimont -- Tyler Motte -- Conor Sheary

Austin Watson -- Luke Glendening -- Waltteri Merela

Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh

Calvin de Haan -- Nick Perbix

Emil Lilleberg -- Max Crozier

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Alex Barre-Boulet, Philippe Myers

Injured: Mikhail Sergachev (foot), Tanner Jeannot (lower body), Erik Cernak (upper body)

Sabres projected lineup

Zach Benson -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Jeff Skinner -- Casey Mittelstadt -- JJ Peterka

Zemgus Girgensons -- Jordan Greenway -- Jack Quinn

Victor Olofsson -- Peyton Krebs -- Kyle Okposo

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Ryan Johnson -- Owen Power

Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Devon Levi

Scratched: Eric Robinson

Injured: Erik Johnson (upper body), Dylan Cozens (upper body), Henri Jokiharju (soreness)

Status report

Vasilevskiy could start for the 17th time in 18 games. … Skinner and Samuelsson each could return from an upper-body injury; Skinner has missed four games and Samuelsson two. ... Erik Johnson, a defenseman, is day to day; he was injured in the third period of a 3-0 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday when he was hit into the end boards by Blackhawks center Philipp Kurashev. … Cozens did not practice Friday; the forward is day to day. … Bryson recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Thursday, could play his first game since Nov. 4.