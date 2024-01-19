Lightning at Sabres

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

LIGHTNING (23-17-5) at SABRES (20-21-4)

12:30 p.m. ET; BSSUN, MSG-B

Lightning projected lineup

Steven Stamkos -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nicholas Paul

Michael Eyssimont -- Tyler Motte -- Conor Sheary

Austin Watson -- Luke Glendening -- Waltteri Merela

Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh

Calvin de Haan -- Nick Perbix

Emil Lilleberg -- Max Crozier

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Alex Barre-Boulet, Philippe Myers

Injured: Mikhail Sergachev (foot), Tanner Jeannot (lower body), Erik Cernak (upper body)

Sabres projected lineup

Zach Benson -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Jeff Skinner -- Casey Mittelstadt -- JJ Peterka

Zemgus Girgensons -- Jordan Greenway -- Jack Quinn

Victor Olofsson -- Peyton Krebs -- Kyle Okposo

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Ryan Johnson -- Owen Power

Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Devon Levi

Scratched: Eric Robinson

Injured: Erik Johnson (upper body), Dylan Cozens (upper body), Henri Jokiharju (soreness)

Status report

Vasilevskiy could start for the 17th time in 18 games. … Skinner and Samuelsson each could return from an upper-body injury; Skinner has missed four games and Samuelsson two. ... Erik Johnson, a defenseman, is day to day; he was injured in the third period of a 3-0 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday when he was hit into the end boards by Blackhawks center Philipp Kurashev. … Cozens did not practice Friday; the forward is day to day. … Bryson recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Thursday, could play his first game since Nov. 4.

Latest News

Matthew Barzal would have liked to play against Connor Bedard this week

Barzal of Islanders 'would have liked to have' Bedard on ice at Blackhawks
Vancouver Canucks Jim Rutherford contract

Rutherford signs 3-year contract to remain Canucks president
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Yanni Gourde to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Seattle Kraken game

Gourde to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Kraken game
NHL Buzz news and notes January 19

NHL Buzz: Jenner to return for Blue Jackets tonight
Jonathan Quick returns to Los Angeles to face Kings

Quick returns to where he ‘grew up,’ set to lead Rangers against Kings
NHL EDGE Darren Raddysh has hardest shot in 3 seasons of data  

NHL EDGE stats: Raddysh reaches hardest shot speed in 3 seasons
NHL betting odds for January 19 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 19
nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
Shane Pinto signs 1 year contract with Ottawa Senators

Pinto signs 1-year contract with Senators
Quinn Hughes looks to keep improving with Vancouver Canucks

Hughes aims to 'keep climbing,' will lead Canucks contingent in All-Star Game
Weekes Weekend Watchlist Maple Leafs-Canucks, Lightning-Red Wings highlight weekend schedule

Maple Leafs-Canucks, Lightning-Red Wings highlight weekend schedule
NHL On Tap News and Notes January 19

NHL On Tap: Reinhart seeks to extend goal streak to 9 games for Panthers
Arizona Coyotes Vancouver Canucks game recap January 18

Canucks edge Coyotes, become 1st team to reach 30 wins this season
Nashville Predators Los Angeles Kings game recap January 18

O’Reilly has goal, assist in Predators win against Kings 
New York Rangers Vegas Golden Knights game recap January 18

Barbashev scores twice, Golden Knights defeat Rangers