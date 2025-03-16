Lightning score 6, pull away from Bruins to end 3-game skid

Cirelli has 2 goals, Hedman, Paul each gets 2 points

Lightning at Bruins | Recap

By Joe McDonald
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BOSTON -- Anthony Cirelli scored twice, and the Tampa Bay Lightning snapped a three-game skid with a 6-2 win against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Saturday.

Nick Paul, Victor Hedman and Darren Raddysh each had a goal and an assist for the Lightning (38-23-5), who had lost four of six. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves.

Nikita Kucherov returned from illness for Tampa Bay and had an assist in 19:25 of ice time after the forward missed a 4-3 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.

Elias Lindholm had a goal and an assist, and Marat Khusnutdinov also scored for the Bruins (30-30-8), who have lost five of seven. Jeremy Swayman made 34 saves.

Hedman gave the Lightning a 1-0 lead at 2:22 of the first period after scoring on a rebound. The Lightning created a scramble in front of Swayman when Brayden Point won a puck battle and fed it back to Raddysh, who took a quick shot on net. Swayman made the initial save, but Hedman skated in for the rebound.

Lindholm tied it 1-1 at 15:58. Andrew Peeke gained control in the neutral zone, broke into the offensive end towards the right boards and made a strong pass through the slot to Lindholm, who beat Vasilevskiy with a one-timer.

Tampa Bay then scored three times and held Boston without a shot in the second period.

Paul put the Lightning back ahead 2-1 at 2:13, scoring on a rebound before Cirelli extended it to 3-1 at 7:22 when he tipped in a shot from Ryan McDonagh.

Raddysh pushed it to 4-1 at 17:08 on a shot from the point through traffic. It was the second time this season that the Bruins did not register a shot on goal during a period.

Khusnutdinov scored 23 seconds into the third period to cut it to 4-2, a wrist shot from the blue line.

Hagel’s empty-net goal made it 5-2 at 16:31, and Cirelli also scored into an empty net at 19:15 for the 6-2 final.

