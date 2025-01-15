Bruins build early 4-goal lead, defeat Lightning

Pavel Zacha also had a goal and two assists, Andrew Peeke and Brad Marchand each had a goal and an assist, and Parker Wotherspoon scored his first NHL goal for the Bruins (22-19-5), who have won two straight after losing their previous six.

Victor Hedman had a goal and an assist, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 18 saves for the Lightning (23-16-3), who had their four-game point streak end (3-0-1). Brayden Point was a healthy scratch after he missed a team meeting.

Trent Frederic gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 4:24 of the first period. Matthew Poitras skated in on a 2-on-1, showed patience with the puck by waiting out a sliding Nick Perbix, and sent a pass to Frederic for a tap-in at the right post.

Wotherspoon, who was playing in his 76th NHL game, made it 2-0 at 9:31. Pastrnak sent a cross-ice pass to Wotherspoon, who beat Vasilevskiy to the top left corner with a shot from the left face-off circle.

Marchand extended the lead to 3-0 at 1:13 of the second period with another wrist shot from the left face-off circle that beat Vasilevskiy over his glove.

Pastrnak made it 4-0 during a 4-on-4 at 6:05, scoring with a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle off a pass from Zacha, who took the rebound away from Erik Cernak in front. Peeke started the play by skating through the neutral zone and down the left wing, where he cut back into the high slot through two Lightning defenders for the shot that the produced the rebound.

Conor Geekie scored on a redirection of Hedman's shot from the point to make it 4-1 at 8:50.

Hedman then cut it to 4-2 at 19:42, scoring five-hole from the left circle off a pass from Nikita Kucherov.

Peeke (16:30) and Zacha (16:56) each scored a short-handed goal into an empty net in the third period for the 6-2 final.