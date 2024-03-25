Cirelli, Lightning top Ducks in OT, extend point streak to 7

Anthony Duclair and Luke Glendening scored for the Lightning (39-25-7), who were coming off a 4-3 overtime loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night that ended a five-game winning streak. Jonas Johansson made 30 saves in his first start since Feb. 25.

Tampa Bay played without their second and third-leading point scorers on the season, forward Brayden Point and defenseman Victor Hedman, who are day to day after sustaining lower-body injuries against the Kings.

Ross Johnston scored his first NHL goal in nearly two years, Pavel Mintyukov scored and Lukas Dostal made 25 saves for the Ducks (24-43-4), who have lost seven of eight.

Johnston gave Anaheim a 1-0 lead at 13:49 of the first period with his first goal since April 24, 2022, poking in a centering pass from Jakob Silfverberg.

Duclair tied it 1-1 at 7:50 of the second period when his shot from the right circle hit Dostal in the midsection and fell across the goal line. The goal came after the Lightning killed a 5-on-3 power play that lasted 1:02.

The goal gave him at least a point in all seven games (five goals, four assists) since he was traded from the San Jose Sharks on March 7 for prospect Jack Thompson and a third-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Glendening gave the Lightning a 2-1 lead at 17:00 of the second after forcing a turnover by Anaheim defenseman Urho Vaakanainen in his end and scoring off a rebound.

Mintyukov tied it 2-2 at 2:36 of the third period on a wrist shot off the rush.