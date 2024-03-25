Cirelli, Lightning top Ducks in OT, extend point streak to 7

Wins it at 59 seconds, Johansson makes 30 saves for Tampa Bay in 1st start since Feb. 25

Recap: Lightning at Ducks 3.24.24

By Dan Arritt
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ANAHEIM -- Anthony Cirelli scored on a breakaway 59 seconds into overtime, and the Tampa Bay Lightning extended their point streak to seven games in a 3-2 victory against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Sunday.

Anthony Duclair and Luke Glendening scored for the Lightning (39-25-7), who were coming off a 4-3 overtime loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night that ended a five-game winning streak. Jonas Johansson made 30 saves in his first start since Feb. 25.

Tampa Bay played without their second and third-leading point scorers on the season, forward Brayden Point and defenseman Victor Hedman, who are day to day after sustaining lower-body injuries against the Kings.

Ross Johnston scored his first NHL goal in nearly two years, Pavel Mintyukov scored and Lukas Dostal made 25 saves for the Ducks (24-43-4), who have lost seven of eight.

Johnston gave Anaheim a 1-0 lead at 13:49 of the first period with his first goal since April 24, 2022, poking in a centering pass from Jakob Silfverberg.

Duclair tied it 1-1 at 7:50 of the second period when his shot from the right circle hit Dostal in the midsection and fell across the goal line. The goal came after the Lightning killed a 5-on-3 power play that lasted 1:02.

The goal gave him at least a point in all seven games (five goals, four assists) since he was traded from the San Jose Sharks on March 7 for prospect Jack Thompson and a third-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Glendening gave the Lightning a 2-1 lead at 17:00 of the second after forcing a turnover by Anaheim defenseman Urho Vaakanainen in his end and scoring off a rebound.

Mintyukov tied it 2-2 at 2:36 of the third period on a wrist shot off the rush.

Latest News

Seguin, Duchene each has 3 points, Stars edge Coyotes for 4th straight win

11 games to be nationally televised this week

Color of Hockey: Bellemare rode character, work ethic approaching 700th NHL game

Thompson has goal, assist for Sabres in win against Flames

Canadiens score 4 in 1st, hand Kraken 8th straight loss

NHL Buzz: Barkov, Ekblad close to returning for Panthers

Andersen makes 32 saves, Hurricanes hold off Maple Leafs

Hyman scores 50th of season for Oilers in loss to Senators

Reinhart scores 50th of season, Panthers top Flyers to end 4-game skid

Kahkonen makes 36 saves, Devils shut out Islanders

Sabres representative wins EA Sports NHL 24 North American title

Blue Jackets eliminated, rough start, problems on offense among culprits

Oshie joined by family, teammates for 1,000th NHL game ceremony

Couturier 'happy to be back' for Flyers after 2 games as healthy scratch

Ovechkin scores twice, Capitals shut out Jets

MacKinnon extends streaks, Avalanche rally from down 4 to top Penguins in OT

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Hurricanes look to inch closer in Metropolitan Division