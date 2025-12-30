Lightning at Ducks projected lineups

LIGHTNING (22-13-3) at DUCKS (21-16-2)

4 p.m. ET; The Spot, Victory+, KCOP-13

Lightning projected lineup

Gage Goncalves -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Pontus Holmberg -- Yanni Gourde -- Zemgus Girgensons

Curtis Douglas -- Nick Paul -- Jack Finley

J.J. Moser -- Darren Raddysh

Charle-Edouard D'Astous -- Erik Cernak

Declan Carlile -- Max Crozier

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Dominic James, Steven Santini

Injured: Ryan McDonagh (lower body), Victor Hedman (elbow), Emil Lilleberg (undisclosed), Brandon Hagel (upper body), Scott Sabourin (undisclosed)

Ducks projected lineup

Cutter Gauthier -- Leo Carlsson -- Mikael Granlund

Chris Kreider -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke

Nikita Nesterenko -- Ryan Poehling -- Troy Terry

Ross Johnston -- Jansen Harkins -- Alex Killorn

Jackson LaCombe -- Drew Helleson

Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ian Moore

Lukas Dostal

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Ryan Strome

Injured: Frank Vatrano (upper body), Radko Gudas (illness)

Status report

Cernak is expected to return to the lineup after missing 17 games with a hand injury. Cernak was injured when he blocked the last shot of the game in a 5-3 win at the Washington Capitals on Nov. 22. ... The Lightning made room on their roster by placing Sabourin, a forward, on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. Sabourin did not return to a 5-4 win against the visiting Montreal Canadiens on Sunday after fighting Arber Xhekaj late in the first period. ... Vatrano, a forward, and Gudas, a defenseman, did not attend practice on Tuesday and are expected to miss their second straight games. ... Johnston returned to practice after missing the 5-4 loss to the visiting San Jose Sharks on Monday with an illness. ... Gauthier and Kreider switched lines during practice.