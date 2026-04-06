Lightning, Sabres ready for rematch of March 8 epic

Atlantic rivals battling for division title meet again after 15-goal classic

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© Bill Wippert/NHLI

By Mike Zeisberger
NHL.com Staff Writer

BUFFALO -- Jon Cooper took one look at the size of the media scrum waiting for his morning availability at KeyBank Center on Monday and broke into a wry grin.

“What’s everyone doing here?” the Tampa Bay Lightning coach asked. “It’s Game 77, not Game 83.”

Don’t be fooled. He was toying with the press. He knows exactly why.

And so does this entire city.

It’s all part of the anticipation of the clash between the Lightning and Buffalo Sabres on Monday (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, NHLN, MSG-B, TVAS), a rematch of what fans here are calling “the game” of the NHL season.  

On March 8, the two Atlantic Division rivals combined for 15 goals, 28 penalties, 102 penalty minutes and 10 fighting majors. Lightning forward Brandon Hagel received a $5,000 fine from the NHL for his actions as the aggressor of an altercation with Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin.

When the dust had settled, the Sabres won 8-7 in what many players described as a game played in a playoff atmosphere, one they expect to be replicated, if not intensified, this time around.

“I think it will be tremendous for sure,” Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said. “There’ll be a little bit about trying to keep your emotions in check. You have to balance that out too.

“But you’d rather have your team jacked up than not jacked up.”

Emotions will not be an issue.

The game itself?

Lightning at Sabres | Recap

When there’s as much pregame chatter as there’s been for this one, the product at times doesn’t live up to its billing. Those expectations are difficult to meet.

That’s not to say it doesn’t have the potential to be a classic. No, it’s not a postseason game, which is what Cooper was referring to in his Game 83 comment, which would be the first game of the playoffs.

At the same time, the building will be buzzing. This will be the Sabres’ first game at home since they clinched their playoff berth Saturday, ending an NHL-record 14-season dry spell. Add to it the fact that memories of the scoring-fest/free-for-all between the two teams 29 days earlier remains fresh in the minds of the players and the fans, and, well …

“It’s hard to say,” Lightning defenseman J.J. Moser said. “I don’t think a game like that comes around that often, so I think it would be hard to expect exactly the same thing. 

“But we’re fighting for important positioning in the standings. Points are important. And you’re also looking toward this being a possible playoff matchup. There’s a lot to play for.”

Moser was referring to the logjam at the top of the Atlantic Division, where the Lightning lead with 102 points followed by the Sabres and Montreal Canadiens with 100 points each. The Lightning have a game in hand on each of them. 

Cooper said he doesn’t think the game Monday will morph into the chaos of the previous meeting but said there still is plenty on the line.

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“It’s Game 77. I think both teams have accomplished their goals for the year in regard to the regular season. Now there’s a little bit of jockeying for position.”

The Sabres and Lightning would play each other in the first round of the playoffs if the Canadiens win the division. If either Buffalo or Tampa Bay wins the division, and they each win their first-round series, they would play each other in the second round. 

“Who knows? You never know how these things are going to play out,” Cooper said.  “I’m so sorry about that. But we may still face each other later this year. 

“So, I mean, there’s obviously no guarantees. But I don’t know. It’d be really hard to replicate that last one.”

One thing Cooper could guarantee: Hagel will miss his third consecutive game because of an undisclosed injury. The forward has 73 points (35 goals, 38 assists) in 69 games this season.

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