Super 16: Surging Panthers hold steady at No. 1 in power rankings 

The Florida Panthers are No. 1 again.

That makes four straight weeks that the Panthers are the top team in the NHL.com Super 16 power rankings.

It's hard to debate it. The Panthers are 18-3-0 in 21 games since Jan. 22. They were 7th in the Super 16 on Jan. 26 and up two spots to No. 5 one week later. They dropped to No. 6 on Feb. 8, but jumped to No. 3 the following week, and have been No. 1 since Feb. 22.

So much has gone right for the Panthers this season, and particularly in the past eight weeks. Not much has gone wrong. Eighteen wins in 21 games tells you that.

But there are always things to nitpick at, big or small, just as you can always find the good. And that's what the Super 16 this week is about, with participating writers attempting to answer two questions for each ranked team, including the Panthers:

What is going right?

What is going wrong?

As a reminder, to come up with the Super 16 each week, the voters put together their own version of what they think the rankings should look like and a point total is assigned to each, with the team selected first given 16 points, second 15, third 14, and so on.

Here is the right and wrong edition of the Super 16: