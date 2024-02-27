Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament started Gretzky's journey to becoming 'The Great One'

Editor's note: The Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament has been the premier youth hockey event in Canada since 1960, a steppingstone for many future NHL players, including Wayne Gretzky and Connor Bedard. NHL.com senior director of editorial Shawn P. Roarke went to Quebec earlier this month to check out the tournament and all that goes with it.

In the second of a four-part series, Roarke looks at the 50th anniversary of the 1974 tournament, which included Gretzky's memorable visit.

QUEBEC CITY -- Fifty years on, the memories of a tornado visiting this iconic city remain vivid for those who experienced it and is well-documented for those who didn't.

"The Tornado" was not a destructive weather phenomenon, but rather a creative 13-year phenom by the name of Wayne Gretzky, who was just beginning his journey toward becoming "The Great One."

Locals who packed The Colisee past 10,000 spectators each time he played in the Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament called Gretzky the tornado because of his dominating playing style.

"It was unbelievable to see Gretzky play," said Ghislain Berube, who was 25 and in attendance when Gretzky showed up with his team from Brantford, Ontario. "You could tell right away that he was different."

Berube, now 75, has seen every Quebec pee wee tournament except the first one and says watching Gretzky was among the highlights of its rich history. He runs a museum dedicated to the competition's history inside the state-of-the-art Videotron Centre, the new home of the tournament, and a copy of the player registration form Gretzky signed before each of his four games remains among his prize possessions.

Everyone it seemed wanted to see the soft-spoken prodigy playing for the Brantford Turkstra Lumber team during that 1974 tournament. He was hounded throughout for autographs and pictures, and TV cameras, a rarity in those days, visited the Brantford dressing room to interview the boy who would become The Great One.